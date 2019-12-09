Samyang Biopharm USA, Inc. and Talix Therapeutics NV Announce Global Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Immuno-Oncology Therapeutic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samyang Biopharm USA, Inc. (https://us.samyangbiopharm.com) a global biotech subsidiary of the Samyang Pharmaceuticals Corp. (https://samyangbiopharm.com/eng), announced today that the company has entered into a research collaboration with the exclusive option to a worldwide licensing agreement with Talix Therapeutics NV. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Under the terms of the agreement, Talix grants Samyang research rights with the exclusive option to worldwide rights for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of Talix’s anti-CD96 antibody, a first-in-class compound currently engaged in preclinical studies.

“We are excited to establish this alliance with Talix, an innovative biotechnology company who has made great strides in the preclinical development of its lead oncology compound,” said Helen Hyun Jung Lee M.D., President/CEO, Samyang Biopharm USA, Inc. “Talix shares Samyang’s passion and commitment to discovering breakthrough medicines with the potential to improve the lives of cancer patients worldwide and this collaboration provides our company with a promising preclinical candidate to add to our emerging pipeline of Immuno-Oncology candidates.”

Talix discovered the co-stimulatory role of human CD96 on T cells and NK cells, including Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs). Antibodies to CD96 have been reported to protect mice from tumors by activating T cells. In vivo data indicate such antibodies can synergize with PD-1 checkpoint blocking molecules.

“Talix is very enthusiastic with the prospect of Samyang’s research and development team advancing the Talix’s anti-CD96 antibody and we feel that the company has the established management experience and proven scientific acumen within oncology to deliver a drug candidate with great promise,” said Jack Elands, CEO of Talix.

Samyang’s collaboration with Talix Therapeutics is the second partnership disclosed by the company in recent weeks. On December 2, Samyang announced a global partnership with CanCure LLC in the immune-oncology therapeutic area which included the license of a first in class immune stimulatory monoclonal antibody targeting soluble MHC class 1 chain-related protein (sMIC). [https://us.samyangbiopharm.com/downloads/Samyang-USA-CanCure-Collaboration.pdf]

About Talix Therapeutics NV

Talix was incorporated in Leuven, Belgium in July 2017 as a drug development company centered on the research of CD96 expression on T cells, NK cells and Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs) and developing an anti CD96 monoclonal antibody for use in fighting cancer. Talix currently focuses on preclinical efficacy and advancing its leading product into IND enabling studies. Talix is supported by investments from Kurma Partners and idinvest partners (both based in Paris, France) and Jack Elands.

About Samyang Biopharm USA, Inc.

Samyang Biopharm USA, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the global development of first-in class biologic therapeutics for oncology and rare disease indications, was established as a subsidiary of Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation (South Korea) in August 2018. Through collaborations, partnerships and in-licensing, Samyang Biopharm USA seeks to identify promising pre-clinical and early clinical candidates and advance them through clinical development with the objective of improving the lives of patients worldwide. The company’s current pipeline includes the anti-MIC immuno-oncology asset SYB-010 currently in pre-clinical development.