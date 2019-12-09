Cambium Networks Selects Sequans for Advanced LTE Equipment

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTE chipmaker Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, has adopted Sequans’ LTE-Advanced chipset platform, Cassiopeia, for two Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) designs for global markets. The two new Cambium Networks CPEs are high-performance integrated access devices with which Cambium Networks aims to meet the integrated data, voice, and internet access needs of its residential, business, and enterprise customers.

“Cambium Networks delivers the latest in LTE technology and high-performance integrated access devices with capabilities such as advanced MIMO operation, carrier aggregation, and very high throughput,” said Hugues Waldburger, VP of Sequans’ broadband business unit. “Cambium Networks is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we are pleased to collaborate with them to deliver it.”

Cambium Networks LTE-Advanced CPE Descriptions

cnRanger 2 GHz Tyndall 101. An LTE Category 4 Subscriber Module with 14 dBi integrated panel antenna supporting TD-LTE Bands 38, 40 and 41. Available now. cnRanger 3 GHz Tyndall 201. An LTE Category 6 Subscriber Module with 19 dBi integrated dish antenna supporting TD-LTE Bands 42, 43 and 48. Available mid-2020.

“We chose Sequans because they are a clear leader in LTE technology for CPE devices and because they have extensive global experience in bringing devices of this type to market,” said Matt Mangriotis, Director of Product Management, Cambium Networks. “Sequans’ LTE-Advanced technology has enabled us to bring to market cost-effective purpose-built fixed LTE solutions for private networks, expanding our wireless fabric portfolio of advanced wireless networking solutions.”

The LTE-Advanced chip inside the new Cambium Networks CPE devices is Sequans’ Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced chip platform, a member of Sequans’ StreamrichLTE™ family of products for broadband high-performance devices. Cassiopeia is compliant with 3GPP Release 10 specifications and supports highly flexible dual-carrier aggregation that allows the combination of any two carriers of any size up to 20 MHz each, contiguous or non-contiguous, inter-band or intra-band. Cassiopeia also supports other Release 10 enhancements such as new MIMO schemes, enhanced inter-cell interference coordination (eICIC) schemes for heterogeneous networks (HetNets), and improvements to eMBMS (evolved multimedia broadcast multicast service) or LTE broadcast. Cassiopeia features Sequans’ advanced receiver technology for improved performance.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Through its extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure wireless narrowband and broadband platforms, Cambium Networks makes it possible for all service providers and industrial, enterprise and government network operators to build affordable, reliable, high-performance connectivity. The company currently has over six million radios deployed in thousands of demanding networks in more than 150 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. Visit Cambium online at www.cambiumnetworks.com.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode LTE chips and modules for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of LTE technology and its chips are certified and shipping in networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.