Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform P&C insurers rely upon, today announced that 18 new specializations have been awarded to 7 Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting partners across the Americas (AMER), APAC, and EMEA regions. Guidewire specializations allow insurers to more easily identify which partner has expertise in a particular Guidewire product or solution in their geography.

The following PartnerConnect Consulting partners have been awarded specializations in the first quarter of Guidewire’s fiscal year 2020, for the following Guidewire products:

Alchemy Technology Services: ClaimCenter – EMEA PolicyCenter – EMEA InsuranceSuite Integration – EMEA

Cognizant: InsuranceSuite – Asia-Pacific PolicyCenter – Asia-Pacific

Deloitte: Digital – Americas

EY: BillingCenter – Americas ClaimCenter – Americas InsuranceSuite – Americas InsuranceSuite Integration – Americas PolicyCenter – Americas

GFT: ClaimCenter – EMEA Digital – EMEA InsuranceSuite – EMEA PolicyCenter – EMEA

Sollers InsuranceSuite – EMEA

Zensar (Cynosure): BillingCenter – Americas Digital – Americas



“Congratulations to our latest group of PartnerConnect Consulting partners to earn Guidewire specializations,” said Lisa Walsh, Vice President, Alliances, Guidewire Software. “We are pleased to recognize our partners’ dedication to providing our joint insurance customers high levels of service through their proven expertise.”

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

Please find more information about specializations on the Guidewire website here.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include over 9,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

