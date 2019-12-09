Omnicell and Kit Check Partner to Offer Cloud-based Solution for Tracking of Controlled Substances

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, has entered into an agreement with Kit Check™ to offer Bluesight™ for Controlled Substances diversion prevention software, helping customers to gain better visibility of controlled substances across the pharmacy supply chain.

According to the Association of Healthcare Internal Auditors, the estimated cost of controlled prescription drug diversion and abuse to both public and private medical insurers is approximately $72.5 billion a year.1 Despite being the hardest hit by diversion, many health systems lack the necessary tools to detect these incidences in real time.

Through this new partnership, Omnicell customers will have access to a single sign-on dashboard that aggregates information from automated dispensing cabinets and the EMR, documenting who is handling what medications, when, where, and for whom. Using industry-leading data science techniques, Bluesight for Controlled Substances analyzes behavior patterns within peer groups—including time lags, movement, wasting relationships, and more—and then distills problem areas and individuals into a focused action list of Individual Risk Identification Scores (IRIS).

“It’s imperative that we give Pharmacy the insights to help combat the growing crisis of diversion and opioids,” said Nhat Ngo, executive vice president, Marketing, Strategy, and Business Development at Omnicell. “Building technology partnerships with companies like Kit Check will be key to driving solutions for one of the biggest problems in healthcare today.”

Bluesight for Controlled Substances consolidates charting and dispensing documentation, highlighting risk and deviations from the norm as they occur, reported through easy-to-navigate dashboards. All analytics and dashboards are updated in real-time with every data transfer, supporting quick identification of outliers or patterns.

“We’re proud to partner with Omnicell to offer Bluesight for Controlled Substances to even more hospitals and pharmacies across the United States and beyond,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Kit Check. “With diversion being a top concern across the healthcare continuum, our cutting-edge diversion identification technology provides unparalleled visibility and medication intelligence to ensure the right person is getting the right drug at the right time. As the only two technology vendors designated as ‘next generation’ by KLAS in its recent Drug Diversion Monitoring report, I am confident that this collaboration will significantly advance the market, the organizations we serve and the medical professionals they employ.”

This partnership helps to support autonomous pharmacy, a roadmap to a zero error, fully automated medication management infrastructure. This enhanced intelligence offering, combined with leading-edge automation and expert services, supports this vision to empower pharmacists, nurses, clinicians, and pharmacy staff to focus on patient and clinician satisfaction.

About Kit Check

Kit Check is a leading provider of automated medication management solutions for hospital pharmacies. Our solutions blend powerful machine learning and advanced tracking technology to streamline medication inventory, workflow, and auditing processes, and help hospital pharmacies cut costs, reduce risk, and get more done. To date, our more than 500 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have tracked over 75 million medications using Kit Check’s RFID product. BluesightTM for Controlled Substances software is currently in use in more than 100 hospitals including full health system implementations, with almost 5 million cases tracked. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and expert services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 6,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

1https://ahia.org/AHIA/media/WhitePapers/DrugDiversionPreventionAndDetectionJuly2018.pdf

OMCL-G