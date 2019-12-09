REPEAT/Halo Partners with DNA Genetics to Launch Leading World-Renowned Genetics in Oregon

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halo Labs Inc. (“Halo” or the “Company”) (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with OG DNA Genetics Inc. (“DNA Genetics”), one of the most awarded names in cannabis, to exclusively develop its genetics in Oregon through breeding, growing, phenotyping and processing. The initial term of the partnership agreement is five years with successive five-year renewals.

Partnership Highlights

- DNA Genetics has garnered over 180 awards in the cannabis industry including High Times top 10 strain of the year, seedbank Hall of Fame, and Trail Blazers award

- Their strains and derivative products command a premium in the market and are highly demanded by cannabis consumers

- 5-year exclusive partnership will expand on Halo’s already prominent genetics library to establish a new standard of cannabis in Oregon

- Partnership aligns with the 1 acre increase in the grow operation in East Evans Creek

- Halo will be only grower and manufacturer of DNA Genetics brand products in Oregon

Founded in Amsterdam in 2004, DNA Genetics is a leading influencer in the global cannabis industry, developing high-quality seeds using a professional, responsible and technical approach. DNA Genetics created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices. With a win in every single category of the HIGH TIMES Cannabis Cup, many of the top seed companies in the industry use DNA within their breeding programs.

DNA will take that expertise and award-winning track record to produce strains that will be exclusive to Halo in the state of Oregon. The exclusivity requires that companies in Oregon that seek access to the DNA strains must license them from Halo.

Andreas Met, Co-founder and COO of Halo commented, “We have seen that consumers demand quality and the top brands in our industry. DNA Genetics provides just that. We expect that demand for our products across the board will benefit from the co-branding opportunities this alliance presents.” Mr. Met went on to state, “Our recent cultivation expansion provides us an opportunity to capitalize on the DNA Genetics partnership. We will refine genetics of the cannabis that Halo currently produces while introducing new DNA strains into circulation.”

“We are very excited to partner with Halo Labs. They have an impressive footprint with first-class established product categories,” said Charles Phillips, CEO of DNA Genetics. “This is a multiplier for two fast-growing cannabis companies with additional partnership opportunities on the horizon. With both companies actively expanding business activities and global footprint – we expect this to be a very successful and mutually beneficial partnership.”

Commenting on the full potential Kiran Sidhu, Co-founder and CEO of Halo said, “We are excited to partner with DNA Genetics to build upon our strains in Oregon. DNA Genetics is renowned through the cannabis industry as a top breeder. Having exclusive rights to their genetic developments in Oregon reaffirms our leading position in this market and will help the Oregon market reach new heights.” He added, “We hope this is the first of many markets in which Halo and DNA will collaborate.”

About Halo

Halo is a global cannabis extraction company that develops and manufactures quality cannabis oils and concentrates, which are the fastest growing segments in the cannabis industry. Halo is a global leader in cannabis oil and concentrates, having produced over 4.5 million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. The Company has expertise across all major cannabis manufacturing processes, leveraging a variety of proprietary processes and products. The forward-thinking company is led by a strong management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in California and Oregon, as well as in Nevada with our partner Just Quality, LLC, and in Lesotho with the 205-hectare Bophelo cultivation zone.

With a consumer-centric focus, Halo will continue to market innovative, branded, and private label products across multiple product categories. Halo recently acquired Dispensary Track platform which will alleviate customer flow constraints experienced by dispensaries and enable direct consumer interaction.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model. For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the partnership with DNA Genetics and the development and distribution of new strains of cannabis in Oregon and elsewhere.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.