Clinical Innovations strengthens commitment to NICU with acquisition of SweetUms, BoogieBaby products

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinical Innovations, one of the world’s largest medical device companies focused on Labor & Delivery and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), announced today a deepening of its commitment to neonatal intensive care with the acquisition of two clinician-preferred, market-leading products.

The Salt Lake City company acquired SweetUms sucrose solution and the BoogieBaby oral and nasal suction device from Sandbox Medical, LLC, a certified women-owned and operated small business based in Pembroke, Massachusetts. Both products are segment best-sellers in America’s top children’s hospitals.

The new products will enable Clinical Innovations, manufacturer of the babyLance™ Safety heel stick, to better serve neonatal clinicians worldwide. The company has quickly grown its global footprint in recent years, expanding to new territories while also building a direct commercial organization in more developed markets such as the United States, Western Europe, Australia and China.

Clinical Innovations devices are found in more than 90 countries and 85 percent of hospitals in the U.S. and Western Europe. SweetUms and BoogieBaby have primarily been sold in the U.S.

“Our mission is improving the lives of mothers and babies around the world, before, during and after birth,” said Ken Reali, the president and CEO of Clinical Innovations. “Adding SweetUms and BoogieBaby to our product lineup will greatly strengthen our NICU offerings and continue to enhance our leadership position in the obstetrics and the NICU market segments. The leverage of our direct sales force will continue to improve the market penetration of these two best-in-class NICU products.”

SweetUms 24 percent sucrose solution helps calm and soothe babies in distress and during painful procedures. Sucrose is a non-pharmacologic intervention that has been widely studied and proven to be associated with statistically and clinically significant reductions in infant discomfort.

BoogieBaby is a single-use cavity suction device with a specialized design available in 10 situation-specific models. The products, both introduced in 2015, are currently used in about 1,500 hospitals and have seen double-digit growth in recent years.

“Our entire team is pleased that, through Clinical Innovations, SweetUms and the BoogieBaby will be able to reach more newborns across the globe,” said Read McCarty, the co-founder of Sandbox Medical and developer of numerous NICU and developmentally focused products.

“Clinical Innovations shares our core values and has the infrastructure to expand SweetUms and BoogieBaby sales,” said Eileen Gay, Sandbox co-founder and general managing partner. “We look forward to seeing the products continue to flourish under Ken’s team’s direction.”

Additional Clinical Innovations devices include the Kiwi® Vacuum-Assisted Delivery System, ROM Plus® Rupture of Membranes Test, ClearView® Uterine Manipulator, Koala® Intrauterine Pressure Catheter and ebb® Complete Tamponade System. Clinical Innovations is owned by leading investment firm EQT.

About Clinical Innovations

Clinical Innovations is one of the largest medical device companies exclusively focused on labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care. The company is a market-leader in several categories with products such as the Koala® Intrauterine Pressure Catheter, Kiwi® Vacuum-Assisted Delivery System, ROM Plus® Rupture of Membranes Test, traxi® Panniculus Retractor, ClearView® Uterine Manipulator and the babyLance™ Safety heel stick. Clinical Innovations is expanding its global presence while directly researching and developing state-of-the-art technologies and innovative medical devices that fulfill its mission of improving the lives of mothers and their babies throughout the world. Clinical Innovations is an EQT portfolio company. For more information, visit clinicalinnovations.com.

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with approximately EUR 62 billion in raised capital since inception. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the U.S. with total sales of more than EUR 21 billion and approximately 127,000 employees. EQT is an active investor and owner in the health care sector, including investments in Certara, Aldevron, Waystar, WS Audiology, and Lima. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership. For more information, visit EQTpartners.com.