Teltoo Announces Partnership with Liberty Global to Improve High-Quality Video Internationally

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teltoo, a software-only, decentralized video delivery technology company, today announced a partnership with Liberty Global, one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, to improve the overall bandwidth capacity for live streaming of the most popular events on television.

By working with Teltoo as a peer-to-peer CDN partner, Liberty Global will have another tool that enhances their existing CDN and helps them continue to offer reliable video streaming for their customers when and where they want it.

The partnership builds on a long-standing relationship between Liberty Global and Teltoo. Early on in its history, Teltoo was a participant in the Virgin Media Techstars accelerator program in 2016, an incubator for startups backed by Liberty Global’s UK subsidiary, Virgin Media. Liberty Global has also invested in Teltoo via its investment arm, Liberty Global Ventures, in a funding round that took place in 2018.

“This partnership is a pivotal moment for the streaming space as it is the first instance of a peer-to-peer CDN partnering with a tier one operator,” said Pablo Hesse, Founder and CEO, Teltoo. “We will deliver the support and quality necessary to help Liberty Global continue to deliver a high-quality streaming service for customers.”

Leveraging Liberty Global’s existing operations, Teltoo will expand into new markets, namely the United Kingdom. The U.K. currently is the most prominent market for streaming after the U.S., and with access to new markets and operating at a larger scale, Teltoo is poised for notable growth.

Horizon 4, Liberty Global's next-generation entertainment platform is already serving hundreds of thousands of customers in The Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland, and is set to launch across additional Liberty Global markets in 2020. Horizon 4 is built for the modern-day viewer and made for a multi-screen home using many devices ranging from televisions to laptops, smartphones and tablets. This partnership with Teltoo contributes to the platform by offering the highest quality of streaming at all times.

“As our industry evolves, Liberty Global has been a leader in pioneering ways for people to consume video services inside and outside their homes,” said Phil Sellick, Director Video Innovation, Liberty Global. “By working with Teltoo as our peer-to-peer CDN, we have another tool to enable us to offer reliable video streaming for our customers when and where they want it.”

About Teltoo

Teltoo delivers an industry leading, decentralized video network that gives operators, broadcasters, and OTT providers the ability to solve the uncertainty of streaming live video by maintaining quality of service. Founded by Sergio D. Coca, Miguel Coronado and Pablo Hesse, Teltoo was created to invent scalable and sustainable ways for data to move. Funded in part by industry leading companies Liberty Global, Telefonica and supported by UpRamp and CableLabs, Teltoo has quickly grown to be one of the most innovative, trusted and disruptive companies in the streaming video delivery space. For more information on Teltoo, visit teltoo.com.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in 6 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks. For more information, please visit libertyglobal.com.