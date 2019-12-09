On Location Experiences’ Official Travel Packages for The 2020 Ryder Cup

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Location Experiences (“On Location” or “OLE”), a premium experiential hospitality business, is a partner of the PGA of America and is representing Ryder Cup Europe as the Official Travel Services Provider for The 2020 Ryder Cup. On Location is now offering European golf fans Official Travel Packages to The 2020 Ryder Cup, consisting of a Ryder Cup ticket and local hotel accommodation together with course transfers, premium hospitality events and more. Official packages are exclusively available through PRIMESPORT.com, a division of On Location Experiences.

“ Travelling abroad to watch some of the most talented golfers compete in The Ryder Cup is a trip every golf enthusiast should have on their bucket list,” said OLE’s Zack Long. “ Our goal is to deliver tailored, unforgettable experiences for all of our guests, across the globe. Our deal with Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America guarantees that our ticket packages come directly from the source and eliminates the risk associated with procuring tickets through secondary markets.”

Follow Team Europe across the pond with On Location’s signature “Team Europe Fan Experience” package, complete with Ryder Cup grounds access from Thursday through Sunday. The package also includes admission to a Team Europe themed fan rally, an exclusive event hosted by a Ryder Cup “legend” with live entertainment, and access to a fan-focused party at the end of each day with fellow Team Europe golf fans from across the globe!

“ Now that the Random Selection Process is closed, On Location is the safest and only secure way to purchase Official Travel Packages for The 2020 Ryder Cup,” said Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup Director. “ On Location is a trusted partner of PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe looks forward to working together to make sure fans experience a spectacular Ryder Cup in Kohler, Wisconsin.”

On Location offers a variety of different travel packages to match your desired 2020 Ryder Cup weekend experience. On Location’s “Silver Experience” includes an Official 2020 Ryder Cup ticket, hotel accommodations, daily course transportation, dedicated concierge, Ryder Cup souvenirs and more! For those looking to enhance their Ryder Cup trip, On Location’s “Gold Experience” includes daily access to the International Pavilion and admission to a Friday evening party hosted by Ryder Cup “legends” featuring live entertainment, bourbon tastings and a “Tastes of the Midwest” dining menu.

Availability is extremely limited. Book your 2020 Ryder Cup experience today!

More information on available packages can be found on PRIMESPORT’s website www.PRIMESPORT.com. For more information, visit www.RyderCup.com.

About On Location Experiences

On Location Experiences is a leader in premium, experiential, hospitality business, establishing a new industry standard to serve iconic rights holders with extensive experience in ticketing, curated hospitality, live event production and travel management in the worlds of sports and entertainment. On Location is a partner to over 150 rights holders including the NFL, NCAA, the PGA of America and the United States Tennis Association, and provides unrivaled official access for both corporate clients and fans looking for immersive experiences at marquee events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, PGA of America events, numerous College Football Bowl Games and the Tennis Majors.

On Location through CID Entertainment & Future Beat also partners with numerous artists and music festivals across genres, including Imagine Dragons, Metallica, Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa, Electric Daisy Carnival, Migos, Post Malone, Iron Maiden and J.Cole.

On Location is the executive producer of Super Bowl Music Fest, an annual music festival leading up to Super Bowl, featuring some of the biggest names in music. Created in 2018, Super Bowl Music Fest redefines Super Bowl weekend and the role of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

On Location's operations include: Anthony Travel, CID Entertainment, Future Beat, Kreate Inc, PrimeSport, and Steve Furgal's International Tennis Tours.

On Location Experiences is a privately held company, owned by RedBird Capital Partners, Bruin Sports Capital, 32 Equity and the Carlyle Group. For more information about On Location Experiences, please visit www.onlocationexp.com.

About Ryder Cup Europe

Ryder Cup Europe – which comprises representatives of The European Tour (60%), of the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland (20%) and the Confederation of Professional Golf through the vehicle of The Ryder Cup European Development Trust (RCEDT) (20%) – owns the rights of The Ryder Cup when the competition is held in Europe. The European Tour is the Managing Partner and has prime responsibility for all matters concerning The European Team; the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland is the Founding Partner; and the Confederation of Professional Golf is responsible for the management of the Trust, which is the Development Partner. Our Official Partners for The 2020 Ryder Cup are Aon, BMW and Rolex.

About The Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup, among the last great professional sporting events where winning, and not prize money, is its own reward, spans 42 competitions over 91 years. The competition was born in 1927, when enterprising English seed merchant Samuel Ryder commissioned the casting of a gold chalice that bears his name. The U.S. Team defeated Great Britain, 9 1/2 to 2 1/2, in the inaugural matches in Worcester, Massachusetts. The U.S. holds the all-time record for Ryder Cup victories at 26 (U.S.) – 14 (Europe) and 2 (ties).