Hydrofarm and GREE Announce Industry Exclusive Partnership

PETALUMA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., a leading independent wholesaler and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, today announced an industry exclusive partnership with GREE Air Conditioners.

The GREE advantage includes top quality and reliability from one of the world’s largest and most reputable global manufacturers of air conditioners. GREE offers design features that are well suited for horticultural operations, along with easy access to tech support, parts & service. They are built to protect crops as well as the overall bottom-line for growers in their operations.

“GREE and Hydrofarm are aligned in our drive to deliver quality, innovation, and reliable services. Together with GREE, we are able to provide clients with quality, efficient mini-split air conditioning systems and hassle-free service for growers,” said Hydrofarm CEO Bill Toler.

Alejandra Parra, Director of Sales for GREE Air Conditioners in the United States added, “We are very excited about this partnership with Hydrofarm. We believe that our products and service match with Hydrofarm’s customer-focused business model and we will serve their customers with the same level of care.”

Reliable crop air conditioning is a necessity for many growers. GREE and Hydrofarm have strategically aligned to meet the air conditioning needs for growers of all sizes.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is independently owned and is one of the nation’s leading wholesalers and manufacturers of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media. With an emphasis on excellent customer service, Hydrofarm has eight distribution centers across North America to best serve the growing needs of its customers. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

About GREE

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. is one of the world's largest residential air conditioning manufacturers in the world. Many of the world’s top brands have used GREE to private label their equipment due to the company’s dedication to top quality and reliability. Tradewinds Climate Systems if the exclusive distributor of GREE-branded mini-split equipment in the United States. Learn more at http://www.greecomfort.com