Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.6 Million in Orders for Solid-State Power Amplifiers for In-Flight Connectivity Application

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--December 9, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during the second quarter of fiscal 2020, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, received orders totaling $3.6 million for Solid-State Power Amplifiers (“SSPAs”) to be used in airborne, In-Flight Connectivity (“IFC”) applications.

"We continue to expand in the commercial IFC market and are pleased with this follow-on order. Our SSPAs utilize modern Gallium Nitride (“GaN”) technology to deliver RF amplification that enables high-speed connectivity for both passengers and flight crews,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Satellite-based IFC for commercial airlines is a growing market, and we are proud to participate in bringing broadband services to thousands of planes around the globe.”

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, ship-board, and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL