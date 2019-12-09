Rubicon Project Announces DOOH Integration with IZON Network

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI), the global exchange for advertising, today announced its integration with IZON Network, Inc (OTC: IZNN). This partnership allows advertisers and brands access to more than 6,000 DOOH (digital-out-of-home) screens and 2.4 million premium users across the United States. IZON’s pipeline of an additional 500+ golf courses will mean an additional 37,000 DOOH screens.

Rubicon Project's digital-out-of-home offering allows for targeting unique designated market areas throughout the U.S. IZON Network’s inventory is now currently available to demand-side platforms (DSPs) via Rubicon Project’s exchange, including MediaMath, The Trade Desk, DataXu and Verizon.

“Digital-out-of-home continues to be a rapidly growing channel for reaching audiences from an omnichannel marketing standpoint and provides an opportunity for achieving a more unified view of the consumer,” says Michael Chevallier, VP, Sales, Rubicon Project. “Leveraging IZON’s network allows brands and DSPs an opportunity to achieve a more holistic consumer advertising experience; Rubicon Project provides DSPs access to DOOH inventory alongside video, audio, mobile app and display in one unified interface.”

Built on top of the IZON server, IZON Digital Media Network is a proprietary media and entertainment platform for both premium and niche marketplaces that targets premium captive digital-out-of-home audiences. IZON focuses its efforts within the digital-out-of-home vertical where an expanding premium user base already exists, driving revenue from national brands and advertisers.

IZON drives engagement through current and emerging DOOH channels, beginning with golf carts through IZON Golf GPS tablets, and will be expanding to luxury vehicles, websites, apps and connected TV.

“Partnering with Rubicon Project has further strengthened our commitment to delivering a premium audience to all of our advertisers. At IZON Network, we are dedicated to providing access to the largest premium audiences across the United States, and integrating with Rubicon Project’s ad exchange has allowed us to uplevel our DOOH offering,” said Tim Ummel, CEO, IZON Network.

About Rubicon Project

Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project is one of the world’s largest advertising exchanges. The company helps websites and apps thrive by giving them the tools and expertise to sell ads easily and safely. In addition, the world’s leading agencies and brands rely on Rubicon Project’s technology to execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Rubicon Project is an independent, publicly traded company headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About IZON Digital Media Network

IZON is an innovator in creating proprietary media & entertainment platforms for premium & niche marketplaces which reach highly targeted captive digital out-of-home audiences. IZON focuses its efforts on verticals where a premium user base already exists and can be engaged utilizing its digital media network. Its first solution has been created as the ultimate digital content and GPS platforms for golf. With a rich feature set for the golfer that include IZON Side Games, Tournaments and a proprietary Companion App courses are finding an entirely new way to provide additional value to their customers. At the same time IZON provides the golf course operator an entire Fleet Management, Agronomic and Operational suite of services to manage their course operations. In addition, IZON has created one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks as well with its proprietary Ad server, IZON REACH. Recently the newest vertical of focus was announced, IZON Ride. IZON Ride will provide solutions for the consumers inside of premium fleets of rideshare cars, luxury buses and existing black town car & SUV service vehicles.

For more information visit www.izonnetwork.com.