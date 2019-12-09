Accenture Celebrates Five Years of Working with Code.org to Empower Students with Hour of Code Activities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the fifth consecutive year, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is teaming up with Code.org to support Hour of Code, a global educational movement that reaches more than 100 million students through a one-hour introduction to computer science. This year, in conjunction with Computer Science Education Week (December 9-15), thousands of Accenture employees have pledged to teach an hour of code at events in their communities, helping students around the world learn coding and other computer science skills.

“For the past five years, Accenture has partnered with Code.org, using the latest technologies to give students a chance to learn about computer science and coding,” said Paul Daugherty, Accenture’s chief technology & innovation officer and ‘chief coder.’ “Kids believe anything is possible, and so do I. Last year our people led events that helped more than 100,000 students learn to code. The impact from just one hour of coding, creativity and inspiration can be astounding – the coders of today have the opportunity to be the changemakers of tomorrow.”

Accenture will again provide the Accenture Intelligent Space Exploration coding tutorial, in which students discover how artificial intelligence (AI) techniques can be applied to teach a robot to explore a new planet –- recognizing animals and plants, understanding a new language and conversing with inhabitants. More than 160,000 individuals have participated in the tutorial since its debut.

“We believe that ideas can change the world, and that an individual can spark a movement,” added Jill Huntley, global managing director for corporate citizenship at Accenture. "With Hour of Code, we’re further bringing our Social Innovators initiative to life, inspiring young minds to use computer science and technology to improve the lives of millions — now, and for future generations.”

To support Hour of Code, Accenture employees are developing and leading activities around the world aimed at inspiring students in new ways:

Accenture is holding an event with Black Girls CODE at the Accenture Innovation Hub in Atlanta to teach coding skills and rapid application development.

In Saudi Arabia, Accenture is teaming with DSCA, a nonprofit that works to empower parents of children with Down Syndrome through training, education and general services. Accenture employees will lead coding tutorials at a DSCA school.

In Cebu City, Philippines, Accenture is conducting an Hour of Code session for persons with disabilities. In coordination with the Persons with the Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), Accenture volunteers will lead a coding session for participants with disabilities from various communities.

Accenture people in Spain will be leading events in 40 schools across the country throughout December, reaching more than 2,400 students.

To learn more about or participate in Hour of Code activities, visit Accenture.com/hourofcode or code.org, or follow the conversation at #MakeAGreaterGood.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

