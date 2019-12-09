SG Blocks Awarded New Contract for Food and Beverage Venue

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today announced it has been awarded a new contract for the design and construction of a 1,920 square foot fully-modular space for a food and beverage provider located in Detroit, Michigan.

“This project is indicative of the quality and scope of our commercial backlog of business, which totaled $17.8 million at the end of the last quarter,” commented Paul Galvin, CEO of SG Blocks. “Commercial development is seeing a resurgence in Detroit. By using our modular structures, the developer of this project will be able to deliver a quality product more quickly and at a lower cost than more traditional construction.”

The project, valued at nearly $560,000, began this month and is expected to be completed and delivered to the owner/developer within the next six to eight months. The project has been fully funded by the developer.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions and includes statements regarding completing and delivering the project to the owner/developer within the next six to eight months . These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to complete and deliver the project to the owner/developer as scheduled, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.