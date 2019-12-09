Silverleaf Venture Partners LLC, a Leading Investment Manager in the Cannabis Industry, and Hedgeye Risk Management LLC, an Independent Investment Research Firm, Announce a Strategic Partnership

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silverleaf Venture Partners LLC (“Silverleaf”) a cannabis industry investment manager has launched a strategic partnership with Hedgeye, a research firm which covers individual public companies involved in the cannabis industry as well other public equities across industries and global markets.

Hedgeye will provide research and investment consulting services to the General Partner managing Silverleaf’s third investment fund.

“The partnership allows Silverleaf to tap Hedgeye’s deep analytical expertise and knowledge of the public side of the cannabis industry which will help sharpen our analysis with prospective portfolio investments,” said Andre Haroche of Silverleaf Venture Partners, LLC. Silverleaf will also receive access to Hedgeye’s Cannabis research which is led by Managing Director, Shayne Laidlaw.

Keith McCullough, Hedgeye’s CEO added, “This partnership broadens Hedgeye’s unique perspective into the private investing side of the cannabis sector. It increases our existing deep expertise and will ultimately lead to more insightful research for our clients.”

Silverleaf’s third private fund is expected to be $25 Million in AUM and is anticipated to close by the end of the First Quarter 2020. “We technically haven’t started raising capital for this third investment vehicle but nearly a quarter of the fund is already spoken for,” said Douglas Hannah, of Silverleaf. He added, “While Silverleaf has a strong track record, some of this momentum comes from savvy investors who are now recognizing, after this summers’ sell off in cannabis equities, that 2020 is an extremely attractive time to invest.”

About Silverleaf Venture Partners LLC

Silverleaf Venture Partners LLC is an investment manager specializing in the cannabis industry. For over three decades its founding partners Andre M. Haroche and Douglas Hannah have invested in private equity and real estate as principal investors. Since 2018, the partners have invested in over 20 of the cannabis industry’s most respected companies -- including Ebbu, Jane Technologies, Front Range Biosciences, Urbn Leaf, Bloom Farms, and more. Today, Silverleaf Venture Partners selectively manages outside capital alongside the principal’s capital, investing in companies who share their pursuit of excellence. Silverleaf has offices in Denver, Colorado and Stamford, Connecticut.

About Hedgeye Risk Management

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. Focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process, the firm combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing. The Hedgeye team features some of the world's most highly regarded research analysts, with extensive buy-side experience, covering Macro, Financials, Energy, Healthcare, Retail, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure (GLL), Restaurants, Cannabis, Industrials, Consumer Staples, Internet & Media, Housing, Materials, Technology, Washington policy analysis, Legal Catalysts, Demography and Social Intelligence.