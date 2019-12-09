Triton Digital Integrates Wedel Software’s MediaSales Traffic Solution with its Industry-Leading Audio Ad Server

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that it has integrated its online Audio Ad Server with the MediaSales Traffic solution from Wedel Software, a leading supplier of media information systems for the global broadcast and advertising industries.

This integration streamlines ad operations for users of the Triton Ad Platform and Wedel Software’s MediaSales Traffic solution, enabling them to simultaneously enter campaigns for multiple advertising mediums including digital audio, traditional radio, display, search, and more into one system at the same time. In addition, the integration significantly improves reporting processes, eliminating the risk of human error by automating the consolidation of campaign results like impressions or GRPs.

“We are excited to partner with Triton Digital to provide our users with a streamlined workflow for the trafficking of audio ads,” said Raoul Wedel, CEO at Wedel Software. “The combination of our solutions will undoubtedly provide our clients with an increasingly powerful, user-friendly, and simplified ad management solution.”

“Wedel Software shares our passion for providing clients with dynamic and sophisticated technology that helps clients increase efficiencies in day-to-day operations,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “We are pleased to integrate our online Audio Ad Server with their trafficking solution to provide their clients with the ability to transact audio in a more streamlined and efficient manner.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Wedel Software

Wedel Software is an international provider of broadcast software solutions. Wedel provides radio, television, and cable organizations around the world solutions to effectively manage their advertising schedules and related revenue. Wedel provides a fully integrated suite of solutions that make it possible for media companies to manage revenue from initial lead status to completed campaign. Our solutions are modern, easy to use, and fully configurable to meet your specific needs. There are more than 1200 media companies around the world using Wedel’s software tools every day to manage their inventory and client relationships more effectively every day. For more information, visit www.wedelsoft.com.