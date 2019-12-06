L3Harris Technologies Receives $50M Follow-on Order for HF Radios from US Marine Corps

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has received a $50 million follow-on delivery order for Falcon III AN/PRC-160 HF radios and related equipment from the U.S. Marine Corps as part of its High Frequency Radio II modernization program. The order is part of the Navy Portable Radio Program five-year IDIQ contract received in 2017.

The Marine Corps selected the AN/PRC-160 to replace legacy L3Harris HF radios. The AN/PRC-160 is a modern solution for beyond-line-of-sight communications in a satellite-denied environment. It is the smallest, lightest and fastest wideband HF manpack available – providing 10X throughput over legacy systems.

The wideband system also is the world’s only HF manpack meeting new NSA crypto-modernization standards. The system’s software-defined architecture allows encryption updates, ensuring mission-critical information stays secure. It also enables command and control in a degraded environment and long-range voice and data with interoperability across U.S. and Coalition forces.

“The AN/PRC-160 delivers the security and resilience the Marine Corps needs for its tactical radio modernization programs, while providing unmatched capability for Marines on the battlefield,” said Dana Mehnert, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris. “These radios provide high-speed, long-range HF communications that meet the Marine Corps’ demanding program of record requirements.”

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs and about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.