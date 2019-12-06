KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for November

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for November.

Marketplace consumer loan credit performance softened in November, with net losses and delinquency rates climbing year-over-year across all three of our indices. KBRA’s Tier 3 index was the worst performing, as losses rose a whopping 658bp versus October and 252bp compared to a year ago. The underperformance of our Tier 3 index was primarily driven by a spike in losses across Avant’s securitized collateral pools, due to a one-time servicing change.

