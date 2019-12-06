Sypris Wins Contracts With Collins Aerospace

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sypris Electronics, LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has recently received contract awards from Collins Aerospace, a United Technologies Company, to manufacture and test electronic assemblies for the environmental control & life support and the power management & distribution systems of the Orion spacecraft. Production will begin in 2019 and continue into 2020. Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

For the first time in a generation, NASA is building a new human spacecraft that will usher in a new era of space exploration. A series of increasingly challenging missions awaits, and this new spacecraft will take the US farther than we’ve gone before, including Mars. Named after one of the largest constellations in the night sky and drawing from more than 50 years of spaceflight research and development, the Orion spacecraft is designed to meet the evolving needs of our nation’s deep space exploration program for decades to come. It will be the safest, most advanced spacecraft ever built.

“Sypris has been manufacturing space electronic hardware for many years for most of the top-tier instrumentation, satellite and spacecraft providers,” said Jim Long, Vice President & General Manager of Sypris Electronics. “The opportunity to support Collins Aerospace on the ground-breaking Orion program is an honor for Sypris Electronics. Our collaborative engineering and operational strengths were key to this win. Collins Aerospace is a leader in the space industry and we look forward to working closely with Collins to ensure that this mission-critical program is a success.”

Sypris Electronics is a trusted provider of electronic solutions, addressing customers’ needs for building complex, mission-critical electronic and electro-mechanical devices and integrated systems. Backed by 50 years of experience, Sypris’ engineering and manufacturing services span our customers’ product life cycle all within a culture of continuous improvement and Six Sigma/Lean thinking. Partners from multiple agencies and tier one companies in Military (DoD), Space, Medical, Undersea, and Industrial markets team with Sypris to deliver high-reliability electronics built with strict adherence to regulated requirements. For more information, please visit www.sypriselectronics.com.