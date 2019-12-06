Eldorado Resorts Completes Transaction to Divest Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville for $385 Million in Cash

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado,” “ERI,” or “the Company”) announced today that it completed its previously announced transaction to divest Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville for $385 million in cash. Pursuant to the terms of the agreements, Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) acquired the operating assets of the three properties for approximately $107 million and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) acquired the land and real estate assets of the three properties for approximately $278 million.

Tom Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Eldorado, commented, “The agreements to divest Mountaineer Casino, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville are consistent with our continued focus on reducing debt ahead of the expected closing for the Caesars transaction in the first half of 2020.”

Macquarie Capital is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Milbank LLP is acting as legal counsel to Eldorado in connection with the proposed transactions.

