Varsity Healthcare Partners Completes Recapitalization and Growth Capital Partnership with Peak Gastroenterology Associates

LOS ANGELES & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varsity Healthcare Partners (“VHP”), a leading healthcare services private equity investment firm, announced today the completion of a recapitalization and growth capital partnership with the shareholder physicians of Peak Gastroenterology Associates (“Peak” or the “Company”), the largest provider of gastroenterology services and ancillary patient diagnostic and remedial treatment services in Colorado.

VHP is partnering with Peak’s physicians – all of whom will remain significant shareholders in the recapitalized Company and who will continue to be led by Dr. Bhaktasharan “Buck” Patel and Dr. Prashant Krishnan – to aggressively grow the Company’s clinical footprint across Colorado, Arizona and other selected states, leveraging Peak’s unique model of partnering with hospital systems to enhance gastroenterology capabilities in communities where demand – particularly for patients with complex digestive disorders - remains underserved.

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Peak utilizes a clinical workforce of 42 providers to administer a broad spectrum of advanced, patient-centric gastroenterology and digestive services across Peak’s network of 12 outpatient locations and 21 ambulatory and hospital-based endoscopy centers throughout the state. In addition, Peak compliments its advanced gastroenterology services with a full suite of ancillary patient treatment services, including anesthesia, pain management, clinical research, and pathology. For more information about the Company, visit www.peakgastro.com.

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP provided legal counsel to VHP.

About Varsity Healthcare Partners

Varsity Healthcare Partners is a lower middle-market private equity investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams to build leading healthcare services companies. Varsity has been successful in developing and executing a tailored value creation plan, in partnership with the leadership of each company, that typically emphasizes an appropriate investment in infrastructure followed by an aggressive organic and acquisition growth strategy. Varsity draws upon its extensive healthcare industry experience and relationships, as well as its hands-on partnership approach to effectively drive growth and maximize value. For more information please visit: www.varsityhealthcarepartners.com.