MPI Label Systems Partners With Kit Check To Provide Custom RFID Tags for Medication Inventory Tracking

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kit Check, the leader in automated medication management solutions for hospitals, today announced an expansion of their continued partnership with MPI Labels, a leader in custom RFID label printing and encoding. MPI Labels’ custom tags for vials, syringes, bags, and other medication packages, created in compliance with the “Works with Kit Check” program, are certified as meeting the data integrity, quality and technical interface specifications required for use throughout the medication inventory management process.

“We wholeheartedly trust MPI when it comes to creating best-in-class RFID labels for our pharmaceutical partners. Their highly engineered custom RFID labels are an essential part of Kit Check’s automated medication tray management system,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder at Kit Check. “We’ve worked with MPI for years because of their high quality and flexibility, and we are excited to continue our partnership. We look forward to ongoing growth together in the RFID medication field.”

“Works with Kit Check” is designed to help hospital pharmacy decision-makers easily identify the medication packaging, RFID labeling and inventory management products and services that are compatible with Kit Check’s medication inventory tracking and automated tray processing system. The “Works with Kit Check” badge lets pharmacy users know that a pre-tagged medication will be compatible with Kit Check and other partner systems.

Kit Check is a leader in RFID-based medication inventory tracking and automated tray processing in use at more than 500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada with 85 million tagged medications scanned by customer hospitals. MPI Labels has created and engineered RFID tags and custom applications since 2003. Their 100% verification of all RFID labels prior to shipment gives peace of mind that their RFID tags work every time, all the time.

“We’re proud to continue partnering with Kit Check, as part of their ‘Works With Kit Check’ program,” said Shauna Crawford, General Manager of the RFID Division at MPI. “We look forward to continuing to expand the uses for RFID in the pharmaceutical space alongside Kit Check.”

To learn more about Kit Check’s solutions, please visit them online at kitcheck.com. To learn more about MPI Labels, please visit them online at mpilabels.com/RFID/.

About Kit Check™

Kit Check is the leading provider of automated medication management solutions for hospital pharmacies. Our solutions blend powerful machine learning and advanced tracking technology to streamline medication inventory, workflow, and auditing processes, and help hospital pharmacies cut costs, reduce risk, and get more done. To date, our more than 500 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have tracked over 85 million medications using Kit Check’s RFID product. Bluesight™ for Controlled Substances software is currently in use in more than 100 hospitals including full health system implementations, with 5 million cases tracked. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.

About MPI Label Systems

As one of the top 10 label companies in the nation, MPI has 11 manufacturing facilities, 35 sales locations and more than 500 employees. As a full-line label and equipment supplier, MPI has encountered and met most every kind of label challenge, including those associated with the latest advancement, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification). Whether it’s the printing of flexible packaging, producing pressure-sensitive labels or providing high-end automatic labeling equipment, parts, service and support, MPI promotes a “total solutions” approach. For information, visit www.mpilabels.com.