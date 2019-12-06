Aviation Capital Group Assigned ‘Baa2’ Rating by Moody’s

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today that it has been assigned issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of ‘Baa2’ by Moody’s Investors Service.

Moody’s highlighted in its press release that the ‘Baa2’ rating reflects ACG’s long history of profitable operations in commercial aircraft leasing, high quality fleet composition, diverse funding sources and effective liquidity management.

“Having worked with Moody’s on the aviation leasing industry and ACG since the early 2000s, we have found them to be well informed, with keen insights and intelligent in their views about our industry. We are elated to have a Moody’s rating that reflects the financial strength, soundness and security that is ACG,” said Khanh T. Tran, president and CEO of ACG.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of September 30, 2019, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries.