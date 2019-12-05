Granite Completes Early Work for Construction Manager/General Contractor Cosumnes Bridge Project in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has completed the early work portion of the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) contract of the Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in Sacramento County, California. This CM/GC early work is the first part of a phased delivery of the overall $158 million project to complete critical work before winter rain.

The Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project is located on State Route (SR) 99, in Elk Grove, California. Project scope includes the removal and replacement of four bridges over the Cosumnes River as well as replacing two existing railroad overhead and underpass bridges with a single new overhead bridge, requiring partial realignment of SR 99 southbound. For this early work portion, Granite is responsible for the construction of two approaches to the new overhead railroad bridge, foundations and approach fills for two temporary alignment bridge widenings, as well as early procurement of precast girders for the railroad bridge. The site work has been completed, and the girders will be cast in January.

“An integrated, collaborative approach to design and construction using the CM/GC process fosters innovation and allows accelerated project delivery. We are proud to continue our partnership with Caltrans to support the growth and safety of this community,” said Granite Senior Project Manager George Delano.

CM/GC procurement involves the contractor during the design and planning phases, offers a lower risk profile for both the contractor and the owner, while increasing the overall value to taxpayers. This process is designed to promote collaboration and to solicit value-adding feedback from the contractor.

The $14 million early work contract was included in Granite’s third quarter 2019 backlog.

