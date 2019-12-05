Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Announces Alliance with HomeKeepr

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced a strategic alliance with HomeKeepr, the nation’s only online home services marketplace powered by a referral network of real estate agents, homeowners and home service professionals.

HomeKeepr gathers and displays contractors and other home service pros based on more than six million word-of-mouth recommendations. Network agents receive a profile page and custom-branded mobile app on which they may add recommendations and refer home service pros to their clients. HomeKeepr’s referral platform is updated in real time so that only trusted home pros are available through the system.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ alliance with HomeKeepr is called “FOREVER Connected by HomeKeepr,” as it fits with the network’s “FOREVER” Brand mission to serve and keep clients for life.

“FOREVER Connected by HomeKeepr will empower our network agents to support their clients at every stage of homeownership and, by sharing trusted pros and useful information, those relationships stand the test of time,” said Chris Stuart, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “The platform is just one more resource available to our network professionals to help become ‘FOREVER Agents’ in the eyes of their clients.”

FOREVER Connected by HomeKeepr also includes a home improvement blog where visitors gain valuable information on home projects, design trends and much more.

“We are thrilled to align with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network professionals to help them nurture their local client relationships and also support local commerce,” said Rob Morelli, CEO and co-founder of HomeKeepr. “With FOREVER Connected by HomeKeepr, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network professionals remain at the center of those valuable, home services conversations and better connected with their clients over time.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices secures preferred alliances with selected vendors to strengthen the resources available to its network members across the world. The network remains one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage franchise networks with more than 50,000 agents and nearly 1,500 offices added to the brand since its launch six years ago.

About HomeKeepr

Based in New Jersey, HomeKeepr represents the quantum leap approach needed to connect and support local economies and to evolve the $400 billion U.S. home service sector, regenerate the livelihood of local real estate agents, and to help local communities thrive in the digital age. For more information, visit www.homekeepr.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage franchise network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, now counts more than 50,000 agents and nearly 1,500 offices across America, Western Europe and Dubai. Visit www.bhhs.com.