Okta Powers Streamlined and Secure Access for athenahealth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced athenahealth has implemented the Okta Identity Cloud to provide patients with seamless and secure access to critical medical information, products, and services. Okta also announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter of FY2020 including new or expanded customer engagements with Berry Global Group, Cardinal Health, Dentsu Group, Knauf Information Services, and Tableau.

“athenahealth is a transformative healthcare company, re-thinking how identity can help connect care across the continuum to build innovative digital experiences for patients and healthcare providers,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta. “athenahealth’s implementation showcases the tremendous value of having the Okta Identity Cloud integrated into its product platform, enabling secure and seamless access to healthcare resources, improving outcomes and decreasing costs. We look forward to continuing to partner with athenahealth as it builds out its services and solutions.”

athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled healthcare IT services for ambulatory and hospital customers nationwide, recently built Okta into its athenaCommunicator® service to provide a common login for its millions of patient portal users to access their medical information online. With the new unified login, patients can simply and securely access the athenahealth ecosystem through a simple, intuitive experience. athenahealth plans to expand its use of Okta to include Okta’s newest high capacity customer identity offering, DynamicScale, to support its tens of millions of users, including doctors and providers in addition to the patients already accessing its services and applications.

“athenahealth’s mission is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all,” said Lana Cohen, Director of Product Management, athenahealth. “We’ve seen how impactful technology can be in creating that ecosystem, and how integral identity is to enable patients and caregivers to seamlessly and securely participate. Okta is and will continue to be an important strategic partner for us as we continue to innovate.”

In its third quarter of fiscal year 2020, Okta grew its total customers to more than 7,400 organizations, with 1,325 customers with annual contract value above $100,000. Okta was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2019.* Recently, Okta announced a number of new features at its inaugural Okta Showcase event, including Okta DynamicScale and Okta SecurityInsights. Okta also recently announced a strategic partnership with Atlassian to accelerate enterprises moving to the cloud.

*The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2019, Forrester Research Inc., 29 October 2019

