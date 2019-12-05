AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb” from “bbb-” of American Health and Life Insurance Company (AHLIC) (Fort Worth, TX) and Triton Insurance Company (Triton) (Fort Worth, TX). Both companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OneMain) [NYSE:OMF] (formerly Springleaf Holdings, Inc.). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings upgrades for AHLIC and Triton reflect the improved risk profile of OneMain. However, the companies are dependent on OneMain as a primary distribution source and both continue to have significant concentration in credit insurance products.

The ratings of AHLIC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The company continues to maintain the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and generate consistent, favorable operating performance relative to peers and industry benchmarks. AM Best notes that AHLIC began marketing term life business in a number of states in the early part of 2019, which should add some diversity to its narrow portfolio of products.

The ratings of Triton reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. Additionally, Triton has reported historically strong operating results, although recent trends show volatility in operating expenses and premium volume. In addition, AM Best considered Triton’s future financial constraints in terms of underwriting performance trends and dividends in the ratings, as these constraints may stress risk-adjusted capitalization needed to support growth.

