Schreiner MediPharm Joins “Works With Kit Check” Certification Program, Increasing Choice for Manufacturers Developing RFID Programs

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kit Check, the leader in automated medication management solutions for hospitals, along with Schreiner MediPharm, a leading provider of value-added highly functional labeling solutions in the pharmaceutical space, today announced that Schreiner MediPharm has certified as a “Works With Kit Check” supplier of Kit Check-compliant encoded RFID labels for pharmaceutical manufacturers. This announcement reaffirms Kit Check’s mission to empower medication intelligence throughout the hospital and health system pharmacy supply chain with simplicity, visibility and predictability.

One of the most important elements of success with Kit Check RFID projects is the technical capabilities and quality processes of the converter the manufacturer uses to produce their labels. With the Kit Check pre-encoded drug market expected to grow at least 50% year-over-year, there is a clear need for more Kit Check certified label providers, especially those with portfolios of high value differentiated features like Schreiner MediPharm.

“As the Kit Check ecosystem of pre-tagged drug products and integrated automation vendors grows, so too do the needs of the organizations participating,” said Tim Kress-Spatz, co-founder of Kit Check. “We believe that Schreiner MediPharm’s history of bringing unique innovations to market in the pharmaceutical space, including integrated hangers, tamper evidence and protective features, ideally positions them to provide sophisticated, differentiated features that the highly competitive space of generic injectables require. We are excited to see the joint innovations that we will be bringing to market through this partnership, and we know that our partners are, too.”

Schreiner MediPharm is the latest company to be recognized with the “Works with Kit Check” certification, which is a mark of trust and compatibility with Kit Check and other leading automation vendors such as carousels and automated dispensing machines. The program connects all elements in the pharmaceutical ecosystem that touch a product and makes them smarter. For instance, scanners will automatically identify the syringes in terms of NDC, lot number, and expiration date, saving time for hospital staff and reducing the risk of medical error. As a result, the pharmacy can see the product’s journey from the plant to the point of administration in real time.

“Kit Check’s innovative RFID tracking software and hardware solutions are an ideal fit for our portfolio of smart label-integrated RFID solutions,” said Stefan Wiedemann, Senior Director Strategic Marketing and Business Development at Schreiner MediPharm. “The special design of our customized, highly robust labels ensures reliable readability via the Kit Check systems, thus enabling a safe and efficient supply chain in hospitals.”

About Kit CheckTM

Kit Check is the leading provider of automated medication management solutions for hospital pharmacies. Our solutions blend powerful machine learning and advanced tracking technology to streamline medication inventory, workflow, and auditing processes, and help hospital pharmacies cut costs, reduce risk, and get more done. To date, our more than 500 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have tracked over 85 million medications using Kit Check’s RFID product. BluesightTM for Controlled Substances software is currently in use in more than 100 hospitals including full health system implementations, with 5 million cases tracked. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.

About Schreiner MediPharm

Schreiner MediPharm, a business unit of Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG based in Oberschleissheim near Munich, is a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative, multifunctional specialty labels and marking solutions with value-added benefits for the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. Thanks to its strong solutions expertise and specialized know-how Schreiner MediPharm is a highly capable development partner and reliable quality supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Schreiner MediPharm’s U.S. facility, a business unit of Schreiner Group LP, is located in Blauvelt, NY. For more information, visit www.schreiner-medipharm.com