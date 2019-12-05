PrimeLending Selects Total Expert for Next Generation Marketing Solution

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National mortgage lender, PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, has chosen Total Expert to arm their loan officers with a best-in-class marketing automation solution. PrimeLending selected Total Expert following a rigorous vetting process that included several competing products. The agreement brings together two recognized leaders in the mortgage industry.

“Our powerhouse team of industry-best home loan experts deserve the best-in-class digital marketing platform,” said Cheryl Hayes, Senior Vice President Marketing for PrimeLending. “As the industry leader, Total Expert was a clear choice, giving our loan officers a tremendous advantage to drive business and capture market share, while strengthening PrimeLending’s position as the premier home for the modern originator.”

Total Expert’s data-driven automation powers customizable and repeatable marketing functions at scale, so loan officers can nurture relationships and reach customers with the right message at the right time on the right channel. By establishing themselves as trusted partners in a customers’ financial journey, PrimeLending’s loan officers can improve the customer experience and create loyal customers.

PrimeLending adds Total Expert to an industry-leading technology stack, which includes the company’s recent transition to the Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform, the mortgage industry’s first browser-based, end-to-end digital lending technology. With an enterprise-level commitment to providing its 1,000-plus retail loan officers with seamless access to the best technology and tools, PrimeLending has created an unmatched, empowering ecosystem in which its employees can deliver a superior mortgage experience.

“We are excited that a leading lender like PrimeLending has placed its trust in Total Expert,” said Joe Welu, Founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Throughout the industry, PrimeLending’s salesforce is recognized as among the most experienced and talented – we can only imagine how much more effective they will be when powered by Total Expert’s marketing platform. We look forward to forging a long and productive relationship with PrimeLending.”

About PrimeLending

PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a national home lender combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast service, more choices and the flexibility to meet homeowners’ unique needs. We’re focused on empowering our customers to pursue their homeownership goals, whether they’re looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home. The PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states, helping them make home financing decisions and have a rewarding experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 30 years, we’re proud to consistently earn a 96% customer satisfaction rating1. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). More information at PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.

About Total Expert, Inc.

Total Expert is a fintech software pioneer of the first modern, enterprise-level Marketing Operating System (MOS) that enables lending and financial services firms to create customers or members for life by blending human relationships with digital simplicity. We power marketing and revenue growth for the U.S. mortgage industry and ensure banks and lenders stay ahead of how consumers expect to communicate, shop, and manage their financial lives in the digital/social era. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

