Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in Collaboration with DXC Technology, Achieves Milestone in Implementing Medicaid Management Information System

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in collaboration with DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), has implemented and attained certification from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the Kansas Modular Medicaid System (KMMS), Stage 1. The new system will help the state more responsively and efficiently serve healthcare providers and Medicaid beneficiaries, and will align with federal and state requirements for more flexible, cost-effective Medicaid IT solutions.

Medicaid is undergoing a dramatic transformation, due in part to a mandate from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The new federal standards call for plug-and-play Medicaid systems that enable agencies to add or swap functional components as market needs change, without the expense and disruption of replacing the underlying infrastructure that powers Medicaid systems.

DXC began implementing the new system in March 2018. Three modules have now been fully implemented: Provider Management and Enrollment, Program Integrity Utilization Review and Enterprise Data Warehouse (in collaboration with global health platform and innovation company Cerner Corporation).

New features benefit members, providers and the state

The new modules deliver a number of benefits for Medicaid members, healthcare providers and the state.

A new central knowledge library helps customer service representatives more efficiently respond to healthcare provider and member inquiries;

A new healthcare provider enrollment portal provides a streamlined Medicaid enrollment and screening process; and

New program integrity and data warehouse modules provide insights and intelligence based on claims analysis, as well as clinical and financial information, across the state’s 400,000-plus Medicaid beneficiaries.

“Stage 1 certification of the Kansas Modular Medicaid System is a major milestone for the state of Kansas,” said Lee Norman, MD, Secretary of KDHE. “The newly implemented modules will allow us to deliver more responsive service to our members and providers, including shorter calls for members to customer service, faster response times for providers and eventual cost reduction to the state through early intervention on payment accuracy.”

DXC has been providing technology and managing Medicaid program operations on behalf of Kansas since 2002. DXC currently provides health and human services to clients across 42 U.S. states and territories, offering fiscal agent services, MMIS, program integrity, care management, immunization registry and eligibility services.

“DXC’s long-established Medicaid management software and services touch almost 48 million lives across the U.S.,” said David Hadsell, vice president of Global Healthcare, DXC Technology. “We’re pleased to partner with the state of Kansas to facilitate cost savings, performance efficiencies and improved care outcomes for Kansas Medicaid. We are supporting Kansas’ commitment to fiscal responsibility and leadership in implementing new standards for Medicaid administration.”

“This CMS certification represents a major achievement as we help states analyze data from disparate sources to improve health care costs and quality,” said Chad Haynes, vice president, Strategic Growth, State Government and Medicaid, Cerner. “We look forward to our continued work with DXC to help KDHE turn its data into important insights that can shape the future of care for its Medicaid population.”

Stage 2 of the project, already underway, will add mobile access and other enhancements to the Kansas Medicaid member portal. These capabilities will include improved healthcare provider portal and claims submissions procedures, direct online access to managed care data, and further cost reduction through standardization and automation of business processes.

A new IT foundation for Medicaid enterprises

All modules implemented for the state of Kansas were certified by CMS as meeting the specifications of its Medicaid Information Technology Architecture (MITA) framework, intended to foster integrated business and IT transformation across the Medicaid enterprise to improve administration of the Medicaid program. The framework calls for the use of loosely coupled modules that can interact via web services and a service-oriented architecture (SOA).

