Soleo Health Provides Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America With Real-world Data for ALS Patients

McKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soleo Health, an innovative national provider of complex specialty pharmacy and infusion services, announced today it provided real-world data to Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) relating to the use of RADICAVA® (edaravone) in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients, through a collaborative data services agreement.

Soleo Health provided home infusion services for patients receiving RADICAVA intravenously since the medicine became available in the U.S. in August 2017 for the treatment of ALS.

Soleo Health utilized its SoleMetrics® proprietary clinical outcomes program to collect data over time to gather intelligent outcomes throughout the patients’ journeys while they were under the care of Soleo Health clinicians. SoleMetrics has the distinct ability to collect disease-specific, drug-specific and de-identified patient-specific data for patients under its clinical care, providing real-world data for prescribers, manufacturers, payors and health systems.

MTPA selected Soleo Health to leverage its SoleMetrics program and availability of this exclusive data. To obtain real-world data on the use of RADICAVA, Soleo Health shared previously collected information from 163 patients receiving treatment for at least three months. A retrospective analysis of the database was compiled by MTPA to better understand the average change in physical function, as measured by ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R) score.

“Our collaboration with MTPA is just one example of the capabilities that SoleMetrics brings to drug manufacturers and the specialty pharmacy industry. The real-world evidence we collect offers distinct insights into the patients’ journeys that we believe can be valuable to all stakeholders with whom we engage, and is truly unique to our organization. We are finding that SoleMetrics is helping to further set Soleo Health apart in the marketplace amongst patients, physicians, providers and manufacturer companies alike. Most importantly, we are providing a critical service that we hope will improve the care we provide every day by applying and sharing the clinical and economic value of our data through SoleMetrics,” explained Drew Walk, Soleo Health’s chief executive officer.

Barbara Prosser, Soleo Health’s vice president, health outcomes and research, added: “Our clinical capabilities are the hallmark of how Soleo Health cares for its patients. The importance of clinical data for patient monitoring allows Soleo Health to establish best practices and deliver positive reporting outcomes. SoleMetrics affords us the ability to provide optimal care consistently while helping to improve the quality of life for the patients entrusted in our care.”

About Soleo Health

McKinney, Texas-based Soleo Health is an innovative national provider of complex specialty pharmacy and infusion services, administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team, comprised of experienced clinical pharmacists and registered nurses, utilizes a consistent patient management process, which leads to quantifiable clinical and economic value while improving patients’ experience.

Soleo Health operates 20 locations throughout the U.S. with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states, and is accredited by The Joint Commission. For more information, visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About RADICAVA® (edaravone)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved RADICAVA® (edaravone) on May 5, 2017, as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).1 In a pivotal trial, people given RADICAVA experienced a 33 percent slower rate of decline in the loss of physical function, compared to placebo as measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R), a validated rating instrument for monitoring the progression of disability in people with ALS.2,3

Edaravone was discovered and developed for ALS by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) and commercialized in the U.S. by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. MTPC group companies began researching ALS in 2001 through an iterative clinical platform over a 13-year period. In 2015, edaravone was approved for use as a treatment for ALS in Japan and South Korea. Marketing authorization was granted in Canada in October 2018 and Switzerland in January 2019.

RADICAVA is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.