Dominion Products and Services to Relaunch Repair Service Program for Utah Homeowners

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dominion Products and Services, Inc., an affiliate of Dominion Energy, announced today the relaunch of its optional repair service program for Utah homeowners. The program, offered in partnership with HomeServe USA, is available to customers of Dominion Energy Utah to help with wear and tear repairs on a variety of critical household systems.

“When this home repair program was first launched in Utah last year, over 9,300 homeowners signed up for one or more of the service plans, demonstrating consumer interest and value in the service,” said John Kitzie, CEO of HomeServe USA. “We’re pleased to make this successful program available once again to homeowners here in Utah.”

The home repair program available to Dominion Energy Utah customers provides access to a number of home repair service plans, including to cover repairs to gas fuel lines, electric wiring, interior and exterior plumbing, water heaters, and heating and cooling systems. The plans range in price from $5.49 to $13.99 a month, and may be billed conveniently on the Dominion Energy Utah gas bill.

One of the available service plans covers gas fuel lines, which are a vital part of a home’s infrastructure. They help fuel a variety of household appliances including the range, oven, water heater, heating system and other appliances around the house. Many homeowners do not know that the gas fuel lines from the outlet of the Dominion Energy gas meter to each appliance inside or outside of their homes is their responsibility to repair. Repairs to these pipes are not covered by basic homeowners’ insurance and are not the responsibility of Dominion Energy Utah.

“Our service plans not only cover the cost of the repair; they also provide homeowners with reputable, local contractors who will do the best possible job,” continued Kitzie. “We’re committed to providing customers in the Dominion Energy Utah service area with the assistance they need when faced with a home repair emergency.”

Dominion Products and Services, Inc., is an affiliate of Dominion Energy, the parent of the gas utility Dominion Energy Utah. Dominion Products and Services is a separate company from the gas utility. Dominion Products and Services has partnered with HomeServe to offer and administer all of its home repair programs to customers of Dominion Energy subsidiaries, including Dominion Energy Utah. HomeServe is a separate company and is the administrator of the service program. More information about the service program is available by visiting www.DECustomerHomeRepair.com, or by calling HomeServe toll-free 1-833-808-6703.

About Dominion Products & Services, Inc.

Dominion Products & Services, Inc., is a subsidiary of Dominion Energy. Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy, headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy, and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company expects to cut generating fleet carbon dioxide emissions 80 percent by 2050 and reduce methane emissions from its gas assets 50 percent by 2030. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

About HomeServe USA

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.2 million customers across the United States and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names.

Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 750 leading municipal, utility and association partners.

HomeServe is teamed up with television personality and author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the series “Dirty Jobs,” and is a sponsor of “This Old House” on PBS, working together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Connecticut Top Workplace winner and recipient of thirty-three 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.