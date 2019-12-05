BAE Systems and Jaunt Air Mobility Collaborate on Electric Energy Management Systems for Urban Air Mobility Platforms

BAE Systems and Jaunt Air Mobility will collaborate on new product development for the future of aircraft electrification. (Photo: Jaunt Air Mobility)

ENDICOTT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems is collaborating with Jaunt Air Mobility to explore the development of electric energy management systems for urban air mobility vehicles through a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

During this collaboration, both companies will investigate product development for the future of aircraft electrification. The companies will also work together to examine aircraft power management needs and gain a deeper understanding of the extension of urban traffic into the airspace.

“The collaboration with Jaunt Air Mobility leverages the strengths of two industry-leading companies to develop technology for a new ecosystem,” said Ehtisham Siddiqui, vice president and general manager of Controls and Avionics Solutions at BAE Systems. “This strategic collaboration builds on our two decades of heritage as we develop and certify controls and energy management systems for the future of flight.”

“BAE Systems’ development and integration expertise in high integrity controls and power management systems gives our business an edge in the development of next generation air vehicles for urban environments,” said Kaydon Stanzione, chief executive officer at Jaunt Air Mobility. “Their proven track record from concept design through manufacturing was a major selection consideration for our business as we strive to provide the highest level of safety and efficiency for our aircraft.”

BAE Systems has 20-plus years of experience developing and integrating electric propulsion systems. The company has more than 10,000 electric-hybrid systems on transit buses and marine vessels around the globe, including major cities such as Paris, London, New York, and San Francisco. The company also has more than 40 years of experience in controls and avionics for military and commercial aircraft. From controlling the aircraft to keeping its engine running at peak performance, BAE Systems serves more than two million passengers each day.

Jaunt Air Mobility LLC is an aerospace company focused on developing advanced air vehicles that incorporate innovative technologies and management strategies, providing the highest levels of operational efficiencies, safety, and community acceptance. The company is a pioneer and world leader in the aerospace industry with the design and development of its Reduced Rotor Operating Speed Aircraft (ROSA™) solution for urban air mobility.