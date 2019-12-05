KBRA Releases Rating Report Assigning Long-Term Rating of A with a Stable Outlook to the City of Chicago General Obligation Bonds Refunding Series 2019B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 26, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A with a Stable Outlook to the City of Chicago General Obligation Bonds Refunding Series 2019B.

Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of A with a Stable Outlook on the City of Chicago’s general obligation bonds.

Issuer: City of Chicago, IL Assigned Rating Outlook General Obligation Bonds Refunding Series 2019B A Stable Affirmed Rating Outlook General Obligation Bonds A Stable

To access the report please click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.