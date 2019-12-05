Booz Allen Hamilton Helps to Support AWS Outposts

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH), announced today that it has capabilities to support AWS Outposts—fully managed and configurable compute and storage racks built with Amazon Web Services (AWS)-designed hardware that allow customers to run compute and storage on premises, while seamlessly connecting to AWS’s broad array of services in the cloud. As an AWS Outposts Partner, Booz Allen has been trained and vetted in delivering positive customer outcomes at scale through re-architecting complex workloads to run on AWS operations.

There are AWS customers today that have certain workloads that will likely need to remain on premises for several years, such as applications that are latency sensitive and need to be in close proximity to on-premises assets. These customers want to be able to run AWS compute and storage on premises, and also easily and seamlessly integrate these on-premises workloads with the rest of their applications in the cloud. Until now, customers lacked the same APIs, the same tools, the same hardware, and the same functionality across on premises and the cloud to deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience.

AWS Outposts solves these challenges by delivering racks of AWS compute and storage—the same hardware used in AWS public region data centers—to bring AWS services, infrastructure, and operating models on premises. As an AWS Outposts Partner, Booz Allen is able to help AWS customers overcome challenges that exist due to managing and supporting infrastructures both on-premises and in cloud environments to deliver positive outcomes at scale.

“We’re approaching a new time where we’re not going to be worried about which region our data is sitting in,” said John Pisano, principal and digital cloud lead at Booz Allen. “Instead, an ecosystem of devices operating from fixed locations to the edge will take over—whether it’s on the battlefield or in the banking system. AWS Outposts combined with our tactical cloud and edge processing capabilities provides this end-to-end ecosystem for our client’s data regardless of where their data sits.”

The addition of AWS Outposts will aid Booz Allen in achieving the company’s mission of providing clients with best-in-class cloud-based architectures and developing new capabilities that push decision making to the edge providing near real-time, actionable intelligence.

