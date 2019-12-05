AlefEdge Continues Edge Internet Expansion with Platform for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlefEdge, the Edge Internet leader, today announced its participation in the Platform for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) Program. This expansion into the program will bring a distributed Edge Cloud as well as APIs for the next generation of applications across the PAWR Program. PAWR is building outdoor testbed environments for advanced wireless technology trials around the country. As part of its participation, AlefEdge is committing software and expertise to the COSMOS platform in New York City, POWDER-RENEW platform in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the AERPAW platform in the Research Triangle region of North Carolina.

“Edge computing capabilities are vital to these testbeds, and to researchers’ ability to test new wireless applications in 4G networks, 5G, and beyond," says Joe Kochan, PAWR Program Director and COO, US Ignite. “We’re happy to welcome AlefEdge to the PAWR program and look forward to teaming up at each of the PAWR platform sites.”

PAWR is a $100 million public-private partnership program co-led by US Ignite and Northeastern University and funded by the National Science Foundation and the PAWR Industry Consortium, which consists of some 30 manufacturers, wireless carriers, and academic institutions.

AlefEdge is providing essential software ingredients required for an Edge Economy: an edge gateway, an Edge Cloud and APIs, applying the same principles of today’s cloud environment. AlefEdge enables new application experiences that benefit from the edge and require the edge.

“A distributed, programmable edge will be integral for the future of wireless networks. We are pleased to be providing our software and technical expertise to support and enable the innovation of the COSMOS, POWDER- and AERPAW testbeds,” said CEO and Founder, Dr. Ganesh Sundaram.

About AlefEdge

AlefEdge is the leader in the Edge Internet, delivering the power of the 5G based Edge Internet to application developers through our easy-to-use technologies. At AlefEdge, rich media applications, clouds and networks work in tandem to achieve an unprecedented level of performance. We enable 5G applications through open API’s at the Edge that make service adoption and distribution friction free. AlefEdge works with partners to build the world’s first Edge applications that leverage and realize Virtual and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and Gaming. The AlefEdge Open5G Platform brings 5G applications to life, unleashing a massive Edge Internet economy.

AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil. Visit https://www.alefedge.com for more information on how we can help.

About the PAWR Project Office (PPO):

The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research Project Office (PPO) manages the $100 million public-private partnership and oversees the research platforms. The PPO is co-led by US Ignite and Northeastern University. It collaborates closely with the National Science Foundation, the wireless research community, local communities, and industry, in part through the Industry Consortium, in the design, development, deployment, and initial operations of the research platforms. For more, visit www.advancedwireless.org.