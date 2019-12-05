LIVE BOARD Partners with Hivestack to Power Programmatic OOH Marketplace in Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIVE BOARD Inc, a joint venture between NTT DOCOMO, INC. and Dentsu Inc., announced a partnership with Hivestack Inc, a technology platform that powers programmatic OOH buying and selling. First in Japan, LIVE BOARD launches a full-stack, “LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE” that enables brands and agency to activate OOH media against audiences in motion, trade inventories programmatically and deliver OOH advertisements on an impression basis.

Ichiro Jinnai, Chief Executive Officer and President of LIVE BOARD shared –

“After a demanding evaluation of multiple ad tech platforms, we have decided that Hivestack was the ideal technology partner that enables our ambitions for programmatic OOH. Hivestack has essentially created a Japanese-tailored version of its entire platform enabling the LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE for DOOH buyers and sellers. While we will use the Hivestack platform for our owned LIVE BOARD inventory, the plan is to also roll up the extremely fragmented publisher side of Japanese DOOH into one consolidated ad exchange, thus making DOOH easier to buy at scale.”

Components of the Sell-Side from the LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE:

The LIVE BOARD Supply-Side Platform (SSP) which allows Japanese DOOH media owners to sell negotiated packages of inventory via private MARKETPLACE deals The LIVE BOARD Ad Exchange which allows Japanese DOOH media owners to monetize unsold ad spots in a loop via documented LIVE BOARD APIs. Software engineering is required from the media owner to integrate their bespoke content management system (CMS) to the LIVE BOARD Exchange via the LIVE BOARD APIs. The LIVE BOARD HTML Container which is an alternative method for media owners to connect to the LIVE BOARD Exchange instead of passing through the LIVE BOARD APIs. The LIVE BOARD HTML Container is designed for small media owners who might not have the software engineering resources to develop an API integration with to the LIVE BOARD Exchange. With this approach, media owners simply use their HTML-capable CMS/Player system to schedule the LIVE BOARD HTML Container as a spot in the loop of a DOOH screen. When played, the HTML Container has baked in JavaScript that makes ad requests over the Web to the LIVE BOARD SSP, which then replies with media owner pre-approved creative. This approach does not require any software development from the media owner. The LIVE BOARD Ad Server which allows Japanese DOOH media owners to programmatically deliver impressions on their screens based on audience pacing, geographical skewing and frequency capping algorithms. The LIVE BOARD Ad Server geo-temporally optimizes ad delivery by targeting audiences that are ingested from NTT DOCOMO’s mobile geospatial platform Mobairu Kukan Tokei™ (Mobile Space Statistics)(*1). Mobairu Kukan Tokei data is derived by anonymized signals from NTT DOCOMO, and aggregates audience movement patterns using privacy compliant methodologies. An optional, licence-free the LIVE BOARD Player that is driven by completely by the impression-based LIVE BOARD Ad Server. The LIVE BOARD Player was independently developed and owned by LIVE BOARD.

*1 “Mobairu Kukan Tokei” is a trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC.

* The LIVE BOARD SSP / Exchange are based on openRTB standards which pave the foundation to receive buys from omni-channel demand side platforms (DSPs) in the very near future.

Components of the Buy-Side from the LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE:

The buy-side of the LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE offers a DOOH-channel DSP called the LIVE BOARD DSP. This self-serve DSP can be used by Japanese OOH agencies and trading desks to programmatically bid on impressions on the LIVE BOARD Ad Exchange. The LIVE BOARD DSP uses bidding technology that bids on high-value audience impressions as perceived by Mobile Kuukan Toukei™ geospatial technology.

Andreas Soupliotis, Chief Executive Officer of Hivestack Inc. commented –

“In order to guarantee a high level of service to LIVE BOARD, Hivestack has formally launched Hivestack Japan based in Tokyo. We are thrilled to be expanding into Japan, which is the third largest OOH market in the world. Our partnership with LIVE BOARD will usher a new era of programmatic OOH buying in Japan. While the Hivestack Platform will serve as the tech back-bone of the LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE, LIVE BOARD will be developing buyer relationships with trading desks, as well as seller relationships with Japanese media owners. It’s a perfect partnership and I am excited to see LIVE BOARD’s incredible story unfold in the next years.”

About LIVE BOARD

With our “Figure the Real World” slogan, LIVE BOARD’s mission is to redefine the value of the “real world” and to rapidly revitalize Japan’s underdeveloped DOOH market. We will build a DOOH ad network together with our stakeholders and become Japan’s first impression-based DOOH ad platform.

Please visit us at https://www.liveboard.co.jp/en/.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is a location-based marketing technology company that drives business outcomes. Digital marketers use Hivestack's technology to connect with custom audiences in the physical world based on consumer behavior and audience movement patterns. The Hivestack platform is a full-stack platform that enables DOOH publishers to transact with digital marketers using programmatic ad tech. The platform’s unique value proposition to marketers include location-based audience science that analyzes massive privacy-compliant mobile datasets, measurement and ad serving.

Please visit us at https://hivestack.com/.