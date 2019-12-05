Hillsborough County Metropolitan Planning Organization Selects Iteris ClearGuide to Improve Safety and Mobility

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that the Hillsborough County Metropolitan Planning Organization (Hillsborough County MPO) has selected the Iteris ClearGuide™ solution to improve safety and mobility throughout the county.

With real-time and archived traffic data from HERE Technologies – a global leader in mapping and location platform services – the ClearGuide platform will provide Hillsborough County with contextual transportation analytics and data.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Hillsborough County MPO has access to a powerful ClearGuide portal with features including: dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; features to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; and easy analysis of major Hillsborough County roadways.

“As one of the most populous counties in the state, we are excited to be working with Iteris to improve the safety and efficiency of our highways and arterial roads,” said Johnny Wong, senior planner at the Hillsborough County MPO. “With both real-time and historical data from the ClearGuide platform, our planners will have access to actionable insights that will support operations and planning activities, as we continue our mission to improve the safety and performance of the county’s roadways.”

“It is our privilege to support Hillsborough County’s goal of improving the performance of its roadways, as well as the safety and quality of life of the traveling public,” said Scott Perley, vice president of Transportation Systems at Iteris. “With the implementation of the Iteris ClearGuide platform, Hillsborough County will be able to apply our cutting-edge mobility intelligence platform to make its roads safer and more efficient.”

Hillsborough County joins over 20 government agencies and municipalities throughout North America, including Transport Canada, South Carolina DOT, Minnesota DOT, Utah DOT, Virginia DOT, California DOT and the City of Toronto, that use the powerful transportation analytics capabilities of Iteris’ mobility intelligence platform to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.

