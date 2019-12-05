Element 84 Achieves AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element 84, a Virginia-based software engineering firm specializing in remote sensing data processing, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency status. This designation recognizes that Element 84 helps customers adopt rapid mapping, satellite, and drone processing technology at the edge to help first responders leverage the power of AWS to protect the public, and prepare, respond, and recover from natural or man-made emergencies and disasters.

Achieving the AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency differentiates Element 84 as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with implementing workloads focused on Disaster & Public Safety Data and Analytics Tools. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“We’re extremely excited to have achieved the AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency,” said Dan Pilone, Co-Founder and CEO/CTO of Element 84. “We strive to create innovative solutions that benefit our world. As an APN Advanced Consulting Partner with AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency, we are able to better support first responders and disaster response professionals making data driven decisions in the field.”

Element 84’s FilmDrop product suite incorporates a decade of experience in remote sensing data processing and user interfaces to bring information from drones, public and private satellites, and field teams together in an AWS Snowball Edge-deployable interface to support disaster and public safety teams. For more information on Element 84’s disaster response capabilities, visit www.element84.com/dr/.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify APN Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Element 84

Element 84 designs and develops ambitious software products engineered for high scalability, collaborating with organizations like NASA, USGS, and the National Science Foundation to create applications and data systems that help solve problems and answer the big questions in remote sensing, healthcare, transportation, and social justice. Learn more at element84.com.