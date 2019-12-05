Lemonade Day National and Limoneira® Enter into a Two-Year Charitable Licensing Agreement in Support of Expanding Youth Entrepreneurship Programs

HOUSTON & SANTA PAULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lemonade Day and Limoneira Company have established a two-year charitable licensing agreement designed to support Lemonade Day in advancing its mission to equip kids with business and character building skills that will prepare them for life. The agreement was completed in September and coincided with the launch of the Lemonade Day 2020 season.

Lemonade Day is a national youth entrepreneurship program that teaches kids how to launch their own lemonade business. Limoneira Company is a global agribusiness that sells citrus to grocery stores and food establishments.

One of the commitments from Limoneira through this partnership is sponsorship of the LemonMobile. Limoneira plans to convert a school bus that will be driven to key promotional markets from coast to coast. The LemonMobile will be available to help kids and their mentors learn about the Lemonade Day program, the health benefits of lemons and how to make their own “healthy stand” lemonade. This lemon-themed bus will also deliver lemons to food deserts and other underserved communities.

In alignment with the partnership agreement, Limoneira will serve as presenting sponsor and fund the prizes for Lemonade Day’s National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year. Lemonade Day names one Lemonade Day business owner or team of business owners the National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year every September during the National City Directors Conference. Limoneira will also provide additional benefits that include, but are not limited to, the following: delivery of in-kind product to Lemonade Day cities, development and co-branding of Limoneira lemonade recipe, working with Lemonade Day executives to encourage legislators to loosen permitting requirements and reduce or eliminate fees for temporary food businesses operated by children under 18 years old, encouraging its retailers to allow Lemonade Day participants to set up their stands inside or outside their stores and coordinating and maximizing collaborative advertising and promotional opportunities.

“As a global citrus supplier, Limoneira is a perfect partner for us. Our Lemonade Day National Board of Directors share my enthusiasm about collaborating with this global company, its employees and its customers,” said Steven Gordon, Lemonade Day national president. “The company’s founders, Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison, were pioneers with the spirit and vision that helped to lay the foundations of a thriving California citrus industry. Their guiding principles align with the leadership, confidence-building and entrepreneurship lessons that Lemonade Day teaches young business dreamers.”

Limoneira has teamed up with Megan Roosevelt, a registered dietician and founder of Healthy Grocery Girl, who is also a spokesperson for Limoneira’s Take a Healthy Stand™ platform. Roosevelt will develop easy, tasty and nutritious recipes for Lemonade Day participants to offer to customers at their lemonade stands. Roosevelt believes it is vitally important to support children and teach them how to live healthy lives. Take a Healthy Stand showcases the many ways that citrus and produce can play a role in helping to alleviate serious health issues as well as enhancing personal appearance and well-being. The foundation underpinning Limoneira's Take a Healthy Stand™ educational campaign is consumer-friendly messaging supported by research by the Institute of National Health and other objective organizations.

“The Lemonade Day program teaches the value of hard work, owning a business and giving back to the community — ideals that could have come out of the mouths of our founders more than 125 years ago,” said John Chamberlain, vice president of marketing for Limoneira. “All of us at Limoneira couldn’t be more excited to transform the lives of young people by helping to elevate Lemonade Day’s profile within the organization’s 75+ licensed markets as well as help secure even more Lemonade Day communities.”

About Lemonade Day

Since 2007, the Lemonade Day program has been teaching leadership and business skills by encouraging children to launch a lemonade business in their community. The organization inspires young people with a desire to learn business skills and financial literacy to set up their lemonade stand where they can apply customer service skills, collaborate with business owners and investors and experience real-world business owner challenges.

Lemonade Day has expanded to over 75 licensed markets in the United States (including six U.S. military bases), Canada, Bermuda and South Africa. More than one million children and thousands of adult mentors have participated in Lemonade Day since 2007. Adults can register a child to participate in Lemonade Day and give them a taste of the sweet success that comes with owning their own business. For more information, visit lemonadeday.org.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company, a 125-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusiness in the world. Limoneira (lē moń âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 14,500 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties and water rights in California, Arizona and Chile. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.