Room & Board Introduces Business Interiors for Hospitality & Workplace Environments

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Room & Board, the modern home furnishings company synonymous with American craftsmanship and sustainability, announced the launch of Room & Board Business Interiors with a collection of contract-grade hospitality and workplace products. As the company’s commercial arm, Business Interiors is poised to meet the modern demands of commercial interiors and businesses.

Fusing the brand’s signature style with commercial capabilities and customer-centric solutions, the forward-thinking venture is intended to disrupt the traditional contract furniture model. To date, Business Interiors has already worked with more than 50,000 businesses, ranging from Google and Twitter to the W Hotels and United Airlines.

“This is a natural step for the brand,” explains President and COO Bruce Champeau. “We are taking a progressive approach to perfecting products and services for an unmatched customer experience—bringing to the contract market what our customers have always valued, a comfortable modern aesthetic paired with transparency and quality.”

Born from customer and designer requests, it grew organically out of the company’s stellar reputation for quick-ship modern, quality, and sustainably sourced products. Business Interiors features a curation of Room & Board’s most durable, best-selling residential products backed with ANSI/BIFMA-tested furniture, ACT® performance textiles, and 5-and 10-year warranties. Marrying design with peace of mind, the hand-picked collection offers an array of products from: office furniture with sit-stand and ergonomic solutions that facilitate wellness in the work environment to seating, tables, and storage to outdoor furniture and beds suited for hospitality spaces.

Instilling a consumer-inspired level of service, specifiers will receive advantages, including: complementary space planning and furniture specifications services, transparent pricing, high-volume discounts, flat-rate shipping, white glove delivery, free return delivery service, COM, custom table and desk sizes, and customized storage configurations plus unheard of aggressive lead-times (as few as six days for in-stock items and four weeks for custom items). Commercial orders can also be complemented with rugs, lighting, and other accessories from the residential line in a single purchase order, creating a seamless transaction, delivery and one-stop design solution.

Keeping sustainability at the forefront and holding true to company ethos, more than 90% of products are crafted in the US to provide the best combination of quality and price, and fastest delivery, with the least amount of environmental impact. As a founding member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) and one of Fast Company’s 2019 Most Innovative Companies, the brand notably received top marks on the prestigious Wood Furniture Scorecard for its commitment to upholding conservation values, proper forest management and responsible wood sourcing.

Key pieces from the curated collection will be on display at the brand’s 16 US showrooms and available directly through Room & Board Business Interiors.

ABOUT BUSINESS INTERIORS

Room & Board Business Interiors merges residential style with commercial capabilities, combining everything you love about Room & Board’s modern home furnishings with specialized services and commercial-grade furniture options for the contract industry, designers and architects. Contact Business Interiors.