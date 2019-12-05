American HealthTech EHR Selected by Seminole Hospital, Expanding Partnership to Include All Care Settings

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American HealthTech (AHT), a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) for the post-acute and senior living markets, today announced that Seminole Hospital District has selected the cloud-hosted EHR solution from American HealthTech to replace their existing system in Memorial Health Care Center, a 79-bed post-acute facility located in Seminole, Texas. Once live in their post-acute center in January 2020, Seminole Hospital District will have healthcare technology solutions from the CPSI family of companies across all their care settings, including acute, ambulatory and post-acute.

Kelly Nueske, chief financial officer of Seminole Hospital District, noted that choosing AHT as their post-acute healthcare technology partner included consideration of AHT’s strong reputation for client support and commitment to client success. Nueske said, “We had unique insight into the type of partner we would have in AHT because we were already using solutions through CPSI, their parent company, in our acute and ambulatory settings. Having the ability to work across our organization with one partner that supports our goal of delivering premier medical care to the rural communities of West Texas made this an easy decision for us.”

Phillip Teague, administrator of long-term care services for Seminole Hospital District, added, “Upgrading to AHT will foster a new beginning of enhanced quality care for current and future nursing home residents at Memorial Health Care Center. The facility’s nursing team is excited to have the opportunity to work with such innovative software and to continue to enhance quality care at MHCC.”

Seminole Hospital District also chose to adopt the nTrust program, which is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, resulting in improved financial outcomes and predictable monthly payments. “It is crucial in today’s world that we provide quality healthcare while striving for efficiencies that help us serve our patients for the long term,” Nueske stated. “The nTrust program fits our needs for managing costs, improving business office operations and having the ability to add new healthcare solutions well into the future.”

Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, said, “Earning the trust of community healthcare organizations like Seminole Hospital District to be their healthcare solutions partner across multiple care settings is very rewarding for CPSI. Over the last 40 years, we have come to have a very deep understanding of the needs in community healthcare and the options that will make a difference for providers, their healthcare facilities and the communities they serve. We look forward to building upon our partnership with Seminole Hospital District well into the future.”

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI offers its products and services through four companies – Evident, LLC; American HealthTech, Inc.; TruBridge, LLC; and iNetXperts, Corp., d/b/a Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive acute care EHR solutions and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and related services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business management, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health delivers technology solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.