CTIconnect and BLiNQ Networks Sign Channel Partner Agreement for Fixed Wireless

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CTIconnect™, a wholly owned subsidiary of ConVergence Technologies, Inc., and a nationwide leader in the distribution of wireless networking equipment and services, today announced the signing of a partnership agreement with BLiNQ Networks. Through this partnership, CTIconnect will provide BLiNQ fixed wireless access solutions to customers, with services and customer support provided by BLiNQ.

“We are excited to work with BLiNQ Networks to serve WISPs and operators throughout the United States, especially those in rural locations,” commented Tommy Della Rocco, President of CTIconnect. “This partnership fortifies our overall market strategy to continue to supply customers with a diverse portfolio that offers unique, high-quality and robust solutions that best meet their requirements and budgets. The BLiNQ product suite will fit in perfectly with our overall offering and we expect this partnership to drive growth for both companies.”

"We are delighted to enter into this partnership with CTIconnect and to leverage their experience and longevity in the industry," states Dan Lorenz, Director Global Channels, BLiNQ Networks. "BLiNQ has developed an innovative group of products that help service providers build, expand, and optimize their networks. We look forward to collaborating on future deployments and to jointly serving wireless service providers across the United States."

Together, the organizations will be able to deliver a high-speed, high-quality connectivity product into the WISP and telco market, with the unique capability to help build and transition networks in the 3.5 GHz CBRS and/or the 5 GHz UNII bands.

About CTIconnect

CTIconnect™ is a premier distributor of fixed wireless, telecommunications, and network infrastructure for Internet Service Providers, Utilities, Government, Enterprise, Transportation and Industrial Networks in North America. CTIconnect combines solutions from leading technology manufacturers with inhouse world-class engineering, network design and superior supply chain services.

CTIconnect is a member of the ConVergence Technologies family of companies. ConVergence Technologies, founded in 1995, is also the parent company of IPpay, MitoTec, and iNetCapital.

About BLiNQ Networks

BLiNQ Networks is leading the way in high-performance, low-cost 5G-ready wireless solutions for fixed and mobile services for providers worldwide.

We’re redefining wireless connectivity through continuous innovation, incredible product quality, and the introduction of disruptive technology to the market. BLiNQ is creating new opportunities, and we believe that everyone should have access to world-class connectivity for the lowest cost.