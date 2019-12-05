Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Selects Merkle as Its Medicare Marketing Agency of Record

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, has been chosen by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, as its Medicare marketing agency of record. Under this agreement, Merkle’s Health Marketing Solutions group will lead the execution of integrated marketing campaigns supporting Harvard Pilgrim’s Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) acquisition efforts.

Within these marketing campaigns, Merkle will help to support several key areas for Harvard Pilgrim, including website development, direct mail creative and production, email creative and deployment, and display creative and search engine marketing. Merkle will also assist with digital and traditional media planning, campaign strategy, audience segmentation, and campaign reporting and analytics.

“We selected Merkle as our agency of record because of their proven Medicare marketing expertise,” said Rick O’Connor, vice president and chief marketing officer of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. “Through their innovative approach to people-based marketing, we will be able to fully transform our own strategic campaigns and improve the accountability and efficiency of our marketing investments.”

Merkle’s Health Marketing Solutions group generated $110 million in health-related revenue in 2019, coming off the back of a successful 2018 The agency ranked #15 in the Ad Age Agency Report 2019, as one of the “25 Largest U.S. Health Care Agency Networks,” and was also featured on the MM&M Top 100 Agency List.

“We are thrilled to be named Harvard Pilgrim’s Medicare marketing agency of record,” said David Magrini, general manager of Merkle’s Health Marketing Solutions group. “Our focus on optimizing the customer-brand relationship and experience enables our clients to deliver messaging and content exactly how their audiences want it, while creating meaningful brand conversations that inspire better healthcare outcomes.”

To learn more about Merkle’s health marketing solutions, visit here.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The agency’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 9,000+ employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 21 additional offices in the US and 29 offices in EMEA and APAC. In 2016, the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

About Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Harvard Pilgrim and its family of companies provide health benefit plans, programs and services to more than 3 million customers in New England and beyond. A leading not-for-profit health services company, we guide our members – and the communities we serve – to better health. Founded by doctors 50 years ago, we’re building on our legacy. In partnership with our expansive network of doctors and hospitals, we’re improving health outcomes and lowering costs through clinical quality and innovative care management.

Our commitment to the communities we serve is driven by the passion of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation. Through its work, low- and moderate-income families are gaining greater access to fresh, affordable food — a cornerstone to better health and well-being. Learn more at www.harvardpilgrim.org. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.