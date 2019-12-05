CAI Awards More Than $400K to Nonprofit Organizations Across Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Aid, Inc. (CAI) is pleased to announce it is awarding 10 instructional technology grants, four enrichment program grants, and 52 student scholarships to nonprofit organizations for the 2019-2020 school year. The awards come from the CAI Cares’ community relations initiative Education4Kids and total more than $400,000. The following organizations received awards: Boys and Girls Club of Allentown, PA; Boys and Girls Club of Easton, PA; Boys and Girls Club of Western PA, Pittsburgh, PA; Holy Infancy School, Bethlehem, PA; the Joshua Group, Harrisburg, PA; The Nativity School of Harrisburg, PA; Raub Middle School, Allentown, PA; St. Jerome Regional School, Tamaqua, PA; St. John Vianney Regional School, Allentown, PA, and St. Thomas More School, Allentown, PA. Through the Education4Kids Initiative, CAI makes funds available to qualified education partners to support their efforts in providing underserved youth with a high-quality, student-centric education that helps students strengthen their skills in the core academic areas of reading and math and in areas of interest within the arts and sciences.

“CAI Cares Education4Kids programming is central to CAI’s mission,” said Tony Salvaggio, CEO, CAI. “We believe we have a responsibility to help underserved children succeed in life. We do this by ensuring their education is not only personalized to their specific needs, but also by exposing them to new areas of interests.”

CAI uses a rigorous application process to qualify this year’s grant recipients as education partners. Along with their commitment to scholastic excellence, each partnering organization is committed to character development. Like CAI, its partners desire to be a force for good in their communities.

Based on each organization’s needs, as laid out in the program funding request, the funds are awarded for a variety of uses, including: scholarships for children in need; annual subscription fees for Fast ForWord Reading, Istation Reading, Lexia Reading and/or Dreambox Math programs; and IT infrastructure including iPads and desktop computers. New this year are program enrichment funds for ArtsQuest, Da Vinci Science Center and Music Play Patrol programming. The Education4Kids grants are a critical part of CAI’s mission to use financial and human resources to positively impact local communities and children through program funding and volunteer work. To find out more about the Education4Kids, visit this website www.caicares.com.

About CAI

CAI (Computer Aid, Inc.) is a leading business technology services firm committed to helping private and public organizations drive value, improve productivity and enhance customer experience. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including application management, strategy and consulting, intelligent automation, contingent workforce solutions, IT service management and business analytics. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Allentown, PA, CAI is a privately held company with offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We make up a diverse and innovative global team known for providing right-sized strategy, solutions and ongoing support for our customers. For more information, visit www.cai.io.