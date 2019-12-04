UNC Health Care Introduces App to Help Patients Navigate Hospitals, Clinics and Parking

UNC Health Care has introduced a new mobile app that will help patients and their families easily find their way around the campuses of UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill and UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh. The app provides turn-by-turn navigation inside the two hospitals, parking garages, clinics and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

RALEIGH, N.C. & CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNC Health Care has introduced a new mobile app that will help patients and their families easily find their way around the campuses of UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill and UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh. The Smartphone app provides turn-by-turn navigation inside the two hospitals, parking garages, clinics and more.

The free interactive app, developed by Gozio Health, also gives patients access to physician directories, UNC Urgent Care wait times and online appointments, and the locations of cafes, restrooms and other destinations in the hospitals. Patients can use the app to mark where they parked, and then follow directions back after their appointments.

“We hope that this technology will help our patients and their families more easily find their way around our hospitals and clinics,” said Steve Burriss, president of UNC Health’s Triangle Region. “We want to find innovative ways to enhance the patient experience during what is often a stressful time.”

The app uses Bluetooth beacons installed throughout the hospitals, clinics and parking garages. Apple iOS and Android versions are available.

“Gozio is pleased to partner with one of the nation’s leading public academic health care systems and assist UNC Health Care with fulfilling its mission of providing excellence in patient care,” said Joshua Titus, CEO of Gozio Health.

Download the app by searching for “UNC Health” on the Apple App store, or the Google Play store. Or text “UNCAPP” to 43506.

About UNC Health Care

UNC Health Care is an integrated health care system owned by the state of North Carolina and based in Chapel Hill. It exists to further the teaching mission of the University of North Carolina and to provide state-of-the-art patient care.

UNC Health Care is comprised of UNC Hospitals at Chapel Hill, ranked consistently among the best medical centers in the country; the UNC School of Medicine, a nationally eminent research institution; Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville; Chatham Hospital in Siler City; Johnston Health in Clayton and Smithfield; UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston; Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro; Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir; Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount; UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, UNC REX Healthcare and its provider network in Wake County; and the UNC Physicians Network.

For more information, please visit www.unchealthcare.org.

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health transforms indoor navigation and significantly improves patient experience with an experiential wayfinding platform specifically designed for hospitals and healthcare systems. Gozio’s platform optimizes the patient journey beyond wayfinding with API integrations of electronic health records, urgent care and emergency department wait times, Save My Spot scheduling for urgent care, virtual visits, and more. In addition to numerous industry awards, the wayfinding solution from Gozio has earned the exclusive endorsement of the American Hospital Association. For more information, visit www.goziohealth.com or find Gozio Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.