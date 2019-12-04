KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA- Rating and Stable Outlook to State of Connecticut GO Bonds (2020 Series A) and GO Refunding Bonds (2020 Series B)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On December 2, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook to the State of Connecticut General Obligation Bonds (2020 Series A) and General Obligation Refunding Bonds (2020 Series B). KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook on the State’s fixed-rate General Obligation Bonds as well as the long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook on the Connecticut Innovations Incorporated State of Connecticut General Fund Obligation Bonds 2014 Series A.

Issuer: State of Connecticut Assigned Rating Outlook General Obligation Bonds (2020 Series A) AA- Stable General Obligation Refunding Bonds (2020 Series B) AA- Stable Affirmed Rating Outlook General Obligation Bonds AA- Stable Issuer: Connecticut Innovations, Incorporated Affirmed Rating Outlook State of Connecticut General Fund Obligation Bonds 2014 Series A AA- Stable

To access the report, click here.

