Foodkart Taps GetSwift for Last-Mile Delivery Logistics Across the GCC

MUSCAT, Oman--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a rigorous evaluation process, Foodkart, the largest food delivery network in the GCC, is pleased to announce that it has chosen GetSwift Limited (Australian Securities Exchange: GSW) as its exclusive SaaS-based last-mile logistics platform.

Initially, Foodkart will utilize GetSwift in the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain, with potential to expand further across its home markets. GetSwift will be critical for features including efficient dispatching of drivers and managing thousands of orders in real time.

“We have tested the software for over three months, and are impressed with GetSwift's comprehensive functionality,” said Jithin Sreekumar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Foodkart. “It's what we have sought for the longest time - a delivery management system that is easy to use for our drivers and clients, and accurate for our operational team. The order management is very efficient."

Foodkart makes over 18,000 deliveries per day, serving more than 500 clients, including local companies and multinationals. They include Pizza Hut, Subway, Dominoes, Sadaf Irani, along with Broccoli Pizza and Pasta. Clients also include courier companies such as Safe Arrival and Aramex.

About Foodkart

Foodkart is the largest on-demand delivery network in the GCC with our own fleet of distributors, riders, dispatch operators and the most cutting-edge technologies, all poised to deliver your preferred meals, beverages and groceries for your customers at the click of a button. With over 2000 dedicated, exhaustively trained distributors shuttling between hot-spots 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, Foodkart gives your store the advantage of all the resources to maintain a well-oiled machine of logistics, including call-centers, at your disposal in 15 cities and 7 countries to satisfy your customers.