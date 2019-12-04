CAI Partners with the State of Georgia for the Management of Temporary IT Labor

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAI, a global Information Technology services company, is supporting the State of Georgia through the Georgia IT Temporary Services statewide contract. The State of Georgia is the latest to join CAI’s portfolio of public sector Managed Services for Contingent IT Labor.

The Georgia program will be managed locally in Atlanta by CAI staff who will work with a network of Georgia IT companies and staffing providers to supply temporary talent to the State. The program offers the State complete transparency into the recruitment and selection of IT talent, as well as the service-level agreements to manage the acquisition, time reporting and invoicing process.

This new program will result in savings for the State’s purchasers as well as offer local businesses a chance to compete for opportunities on a level playing field. It is expected to engage more than 700 local IT workers for more than 30 different State and local government entities across Georgia.

According to Doug Engle, CIO of Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, “There is a shortage of IT talent no matter where you live, and the State needs to support a variety of systems to maintain critical services. We’re excited to have an efficient process for tapping into local and national talent pools in order to support the citizens of Georgia while providing real savings and cost containment.”

With support from a leading Vendor Managed Services (VMS) provider, this program will give the State complete visibility into their usage of IT Contingent Labor.

President of CAI, Tom Salvaggio says, “We’re eager to add the State of Georgia into our portfolio for the managed services of temporary IT labor. CAI is pleased to serve the citizens of Georgia and offer a quality, cost-effective means for them to procure IT talent.”

The Georgia program will join the CAI portfolio for Contingent Workforce Solutions, which supports more than 10 States and more than 600 different public sector purchasers across the United States.

About CAI

Computer Aid, Inc. (CAI) is a $600 million privately-held global Information Technology (IT) application management and outsourcing corporation based in Allentown, PA. Established in 1981, the company is comprised of more than 4,500 Associates worldwide with offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Company core competencies include Intelligent Automation, Data Analytics, Application Support and Development, Managed Staffing, ServiceNow®, Desktop Services, Autism2Work, Quality & Testing Services and IT Consulting.