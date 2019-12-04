Gatehouse Bio collaborates with AstraZeneca to accelerate new drug discovery

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gatehouse Bio, a pioneer in next-generation therapeutics, is collaborating with AstraZeneca, a global science-led biopharmaceutical company, to explore the identification of new targets for respiratory and cardiovascular diseases using Gatehouse Bio’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered platform.

Gatehouse Bio’s ‘sRNAlytics platform’ identifies novel small RNA (sRNA) signatures and illuminates molecular pathways correlated to and potentially driving disease. “Our annotation library of over 1.4M small RNA features coupled with our biology-directed machine learning algorithms enable us to see signal where others have only seen noise,” said Dr. David W. Salzman, CEO and Chief Scientist, Gatehouse Bio.

“The collaboration with AstraZeneca furthers our vision for next-gen therapeutics, delivering ultra-precise targeting of the right therapy to the right patient at the right time.” Neal Foster, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer continued: “We are continuing our solid track record of execution, building on our initial research in neurology which received a letter of support from the FDA earlier in the year.”

The company is collaborating with top global drug developers to incorporate their technology into discovery, research, and development programs. The company joined AstraZeneca’s Boston Bio Hub Incubator in 2018 to accelerate their research; and after 18 months have developed a powerful analytical pipeline that incorporates specialized small RNA sequencing with biology-influenced machine learning algorithms to identify new drug targets and companion diagnostics.

Kumar Srinivasan, Vice President and Global Head of Business Development and Licensing, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, comments: “This new collaboration with Gatehouse Bio epitomises the aim of our Bio Hub Incubator. We know the best science doesn’t happen in isolation and we look forward to working with Gatehouse Bio to explore the potential of their platform in identifying new targets for respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.”

Gatehouse Bio is a bio-data company accelerating the development of next generation therapeutics. Their “sRNAlytics Platform” illuminates molecular pathways of disease through deep analysis of small RNA not visible with current approaches. These insights are then converted to therapeutic targets and companion diagnostics. Their analytical approach and lab protocols combined with a growing database is focused on guiding targeted therapies and opening new indications. For more information visit gatehousebio.com and follow us on Twitter @sRNAlytics