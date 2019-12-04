Labor Unions, Enbridge Sign Project Labor Agreement

Representatives from United Association of Plumber and Pipefitters, the International Union of Operating Engineers, the Teamsters International, and the Laborers International Union of North America announce details of a project labor agreement with Enbridge that guarantees the Line 3 Replacement Project will be built solely by union labor. (Photo: Minnesotans for Line 3)

Representatives from United Association of Plumber and Pipefitters, the International Union of Operating Engineers, the Teamsters International, and the Laborers International Union of North America announce details of a project labor agreement with Enbridge that guarantees the Line 3 Replacement Project will be built solely by union labor. (Photo: Minnesotans for Line 3)

LINO LAKES, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Line 3 Replacement Project, the largest privately financed construction project in Minnesota history, has celebrated a major milestone. Representatives from four trade and labor unions held a ceremonial signing of a project labor agreement with Enbridge guaranteeing it will be built solely by union labor. The Line 3 Replacement project will create more than 4,000 quality jobs that will be filled primarily by local workers who will use the highest level of industry standards.

The United Association of Plumber and Pipefitters, the International Union of Operating Engineers, the Teamsters International, and the Laborers International Union of North America signed the agreement with Enbridge and two of the project’s construction contractors: Precision Pipeline and the Michels Corporation.

“The signing of this project labor agreement speaks volumes to the commitment to safety and quality that Enbridge has for this project,” said Jason George, Business Manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49. “Ensuring that the Line 3 Replacement will be completed by union labor means that the job will not only be done correctly, but it will be done safely. Our members have fought tirelessly for several years for this important project and their hard work and dedication have been recognized today. Our members are looking forward to getting to work next year.”

The Line 3 Replacement Project will replace existing aging infrastructure with new state of the art technology while protecting the environment, providing jobs and economic benefits to Minnesotans. When completed, it will help ensure a reliable supply of crude oil to Minnesota refineries for years to come that will create an additional $35 million in annual property taxes to Minnesota after its first year in service. Work to replace the line will be an estimated $2.6 billion private investment into Minnesota that will support approximately 8,600 jobs during construction and create an additional $100 million in economic development and employment opportunities for Minnesota Tribes.

About Minnesotans for Line 3

Minnesotans for Line 3 is an active, grassroots organization of people who understand how important it is to have reliable energy to power our economy and help maintain everyone’s quality of life. We also know the best way to protect our environment and natural resources is to replace aging infrastructure with a state-of-the-art pipeline that uses the newest technology available. To learn more, visit minnesotansforline3.com